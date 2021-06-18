Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Cadets of a military academy hold flowers during a graduation ceremony in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

An Iranian woman is seen through a plastic sheet as she waits to vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Israeli security force members detain a Palestinian protester during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A demonstrator carries a rainbow flag during a protest against an attack on a local office of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and the killing of a woman working in the office, in Istanbul, Turkey June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Smoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

President Joe Biden laughs with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress as he signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Palestinian woman, reflected in a mirror, reacts as Israeli forces demolish her house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters gather for a protest against climate change in front of the parliament building in Stockholm, Sweden June 18, 2021.   TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

A tornado is seen in a field in D'arcy, Saskatchewan, Canada June 15, 2021. Neil Serfas via REUTERS

Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displays a document during the third-day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 17, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS

Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily's Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A broken-off minaret from Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. Picture taken May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Singer Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay on NBC's Today show in New York City, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lana, a 43-year-old tourist from North Carolina, poses for a picture holding an umbrella at Badwater Basin, the lowest point of North America below sea level in Death Valley, California, June 16, 2021.  REUTERS/Norma Galeana

The sister and mother of Palestinian teenager Ahmed Zahi Bani Shamsa, who, according to medics, died of wounds he sustained by Israeli forces during clashes, mourn during his funeral in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Felipe Beltran, 25, wears a protective face mask as he gives a salsa lesson to Brianna Davis, 29, amid the coronavirus pandemic at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in New York City, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021.   REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protagonist Dieter Bachmann plays a guitar at the screening of the film "Mr Bachmann and his class" during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in Berlin, Germany June 17, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie as he arrives to visit the castle of Villers-Cotterets which is under renovation, during a one-day visit to the northern region of Villers-Cotterets, France, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Pool

A screen shows a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a traffic junction in Hotan, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. Picture taken April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A nurse asks a family to get COVID vaccinations amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Brazil's Everton Ribeiro celebrates scoring their third goal with Neymar against Peru in the Copa America match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

General view of Perotto ridden by Oisin Murphy on their way to winning the 17:00 Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot in Britain, June 17, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

