Top Photos of the Day

A man with a Proud Boy tattoo on his neck rinses his eyes with water after clashes with anti-fascist protesters in Oregon City. A riot was declared in Oregon City, Oregon after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an event held by the Proud Boys and their supporters at Clackamette Park. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

