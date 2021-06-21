Top Photos of the Day
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere...more
A person performs with fire during the celebration of the Summer Solstice, despite official events being cancelled amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Avebury, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A fan holds a sign as people queue to attend Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People hug each other as they participate in a reunification event named "Hugs Not Walls" on the borderline between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was killed by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue, as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Addis Ababa police officers take part in a parade to display their new uniforms, and their readiness for the upcoming Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, that has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Elizabeth Lake, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An Extinction Rebellion protestor is escorted from the racecourse during the Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A man with a Proud Boy tattoo on his neck rinses his eyes with water after clashes with anti-fascist protesters in Oregon City. A riot was declared in Oregon City, Oregon after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke...more
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen at a polling station during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
A view of the skyline and buildings at Shinjuku district during sunset in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz makes a call after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida. Chris Day/South Florida Sun Sentinel
Attendees look on as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Designer Kean Etro poses with models from the Etro Spring/Summer 2022 men's collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Frank Wheeler dances as people celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Fans gather for England v Scotland in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-fascist protester wipes his eyes after being maced during clashes with the Proud Boys, in Oregon City. A riot was declared in Oregon City, Oregon after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an...more
RayLynn Blizzard, 5, of Corsicana, Texas, wears a headlamp while playing on the beach during Juneteenth celebration fireworks in Galveston, Texas. The United States marked Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of...more
A child blows bubbles as people participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Youths rest on a boat in Paqueta island during the mass vaccination against the coronavirus, part of the “Paqueta vacinada” (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de...more
People enjoy warm weather at the Kastrup Sea Bath in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Croatia rowers Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic are seen during rowing practice with their coach at Peruca Lake for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics near Sinj, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Street performer Keith Sexton wears a hat with dragon mask, adorned with a surgical mask, while receiving the coronavirus vaccine by Tara Biller of healthcare organization Pliable during a "Joints for Jabs" initiative event at the Evergreen Market...more
An aerial view shows a person walking near parasols on a beach of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A composite image of 5 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows a sunspot and the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun, as seen from near Tbilisi, Georgia. Picture taken through a telescope....more
Prescylia Mae dances during a reenactment to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Galveston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan...more
