Pictures | Mon Jun 21, 2021 | 8:16am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Flint, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A person performs with fire during the celebration of the Summer Solstice, despite official events being cancelled amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Avebury, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A fan holds a sign as people queue to attend Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
People hug each other as they participate in a reunification event named "Hugs Not Walls" on the borderline between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was killed by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue, as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Addis Ababa police officers take part in a parade to display their new uniforms, and their readiness for the upcoming Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, that has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Elizabeth Lake, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
An Extinction Rebellion protestor is escorted from the racecourse during the Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A man with a Proud Boy tattoo on his neck rinses his eyes with water after clashes with anti-fascist protesters in Oregon City. A riot was declared in Oregon City, Oregon after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an event held by the Proud Boys and their supporters at Clackamette Park. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen at a polling station during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A view of the skyline and buildings at Shinjuku district during sunset in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz makes a call after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida.  Chris Day/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Attendees look on as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Designer Kean Etro poses with models from the Etro Spring/Summer 2022 men's collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Frank Wheeler dances as people celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Fans gather for England v Scotland in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
An anti-fascist protester wipes his eyes after being maced during clashes with the Proud Boys, in Oregon City. A riot was declared in Oregon City, Oregon after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an event held by the Proud Boys and their supporters at Clackamette Park. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
RayLynn Blizzard, 5, of Corsicana, Texas, wears a headlamp while playing on the beach during Juneteenth celebration fireworks in Galveston, Texas. The United States marked Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A child blows bubbles as people participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Youths rest on a boat in Paqueta island during the mass vaccination against the coronavirus, part of the “Paqueta vacinada” (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
People enjoy warm weather at the Kastrup Sea Bath in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Croatia rowers Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic are seen during rowing practice with their coach at Peruca Lake for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics near Sinj, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Street performer Keith Sexton wears a hat with dragon mask, adorned with a surgical mask, while receiving the coronavirus vaccine by Tara Biller of healthcare organization Pliable during a "Joints for Jabs" initiative event at the Evergreen Market cannabis store in Auburn, Washington.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
An aerial view shows a person walking near parasols on a beach of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A composite image of 5 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows a sunspot and the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun, as seen from near Tbilisi, Georgia. Picture taken through a telescope. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Prescylia Mae dances during a reenactment to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Galveston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
