Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 22, 2021 | 7:54am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
1 / 25
An anti-vaccine demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An anti-vaccine demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
An anti-vaccine demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 25
People light candles to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People light candles to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
People light candles to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 25
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 25
A migrant drinks as he walks at a dock after disembarking on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant drinks as he walks at a dock after disembarking on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A migrant drinks as he walks at a dock after disembarking on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
5 / 25
Municipality workers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), prepare to bury the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus disease, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Municipality workers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), prepare to bury the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus disease, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar...more

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Municipality workers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), prepare to bury the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus disease, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
6 / 25
Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 25
Oneil Wallace is embraced after the casket of his brother 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a shooter fired rounds at a home on June 5th in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, was placed in its hearse after the funeral at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Oneil Wallace is embraced after the casket of his brother 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a shooter fired rounds at a home on June 5th in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, was placed in its hearse after the funeral at the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Oneil Wallace is embraced after the casket of his brother 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a shooter fired rounds at a home on June 5th in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, was placed in its hearse after the funeral at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 25
Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750 sq m of them, Ko Losin, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750 sq m of them, Ko Losin, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750 sq m of them, Ko Losin, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 25
Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 25
Bolivia's President Luis Arce raises his hands during an ancestral ceremony to ring in the Aymara New Year, in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales

Bolivia's President Luis Arce raises his hands during an ancestral ceremony to ring in the Aymara New Year, in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Bolivia's President Luis Arce raises his hands during an ancestral ceremony to ring in the Aymara New Year, in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales
Close
11 / 25
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
12 / 25
Amal Zanaty, 50, an Egyptian mechanic female, repairs the wheel of a tractor at the garage in Kafr El-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa

Amal Zanaty, 50, an Egyptian mechanic female, repairs the wheel of a tractor at the garage in Kafr El-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Amal Zanaty, 50, an Egyptian mechanic female, repairs the wheel of a tractor at the garage in Kafr El-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa
Close
13 / 25
Voters queue up outside a polling station during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Voters queue up outside a polling station during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Voters queue up outside a polling station during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 25
A man takes a photo of his copy of the Apple Daily newspaper after it looked set to close for good by Saturday following police raids and the arrest of executives in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man takes a photo of his copy of the Apple Daily newspaper after it looked set to close for good by Saturday following police raids and the arrest of executives in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A man takes a photo of his copy of the Apple Daily newspaper after it looked set to close for good by Saturday following police raids and the arrest of executives in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 25
A teenager reacts while receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus as Israel urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance organisation in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A teenager reacts while receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus as Israel urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance...more

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A teenager reacts while receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus as Israel urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance organisation in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 25
A person sits next to candles lit in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

A person sits next to candles lit in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A person sits next to candles lit in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Close
17 / 25
A person observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A person observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A person observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
18 / 25
A teamLab staff member works inside the "Floating Flower Garden", which consists of a three-dimensional mass of flowers, at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A teamLab staff member works inside the "Floating Flower Garden", which consists of a three-dimensional mass of flowers, at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A teamLab staff member works inside the "Floating Flower Garden", which consists of a three-dimensional mass of flowers, at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 25
An employee of Sotheby's poses with a rare pear-Shaped D Colour Flawless 100+ carat diamond at Sotheby's in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An employee of Sotheby's poses with a rare pear-Shaped D Colour Flawless 100+ carat diamond at Sotheby's in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
An employee of Sotheby's poses with a rare pear-Shaped D Colour Flawless 100+ carat diamond at Sotheby's in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 25
Jewish settlers participate in a march near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Jewish settlers participate in a march near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Jewish settlers participate in a march near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
21 / 25
A person performs with fire during the celebration of the Summer Solstice, despite official events being cancelled in Avebury, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A person performs with fire during the celebration of the Summer Solstice, despite official events being cancelled in Avebury, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A person performs with fire during the celebration of the Summer Solstice, despite official events being cancelled in Avebury, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
22 / 25
Seattle Mariners left fielder Shed Long Jr. (4) is mobbed by his teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners left fielder Shed Long Jr. (4) is mobbed by his teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Seattle Mariners left fielder Shed Long Jr. (4) is mobbed by his teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 25
A girl seats next to a fountain after a hot day at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia.  REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A girl seats next to a fountain after a hot day at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia.  REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A girl seats next to a fountain after a hot day at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia.  REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
24 / 25
A view shows the monumental staircase with Art Nouveau decoration inside the revamped Samaritaine department store ahead of its reopening in Paris, France.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the monumental staircase with Art Nouveau decoration inside the revamped Samaritaine department store ahead of its reopening in Paris, France.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A view shows the monumental staircase with Art Nouveau decoration inside the revamped Samaritaine department store ahead of its reopening in Paris, France.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 21 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 18 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 18 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 17 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.

Openly LGBTQ athletes

Openly LGBTQ athletes

Current and retired professional athletes who identify as LGBTQ.

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.

Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives

Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives

Authorities around the world are offering a broad range of freebies to encourage COVID inoculations.

Best of Euro 2020

Best of Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases

Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases

The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.

Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics open the athletes' village to media, where 11,000 athletes will stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza.

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where the Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert that required proof of vaccination to enter.

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal this week have killed several people and forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast