Top Photos of the Day

Oneil Wallace is embraced after the casket of his brother 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a shooter fired rounds at a home on June 5th in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, was placed in its hearse after the funeral at the...more

Oneil Wallace is embraced after the casket of his brother 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a shooter fired rounds at a home on June 5th in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, was placed in its hearse after the funeral at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close