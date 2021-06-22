Top Photos of the Day
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
An anti-vaccine demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People light candles to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A migrant drinks as he walks at a dock after disembarking on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Municipality workers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), prepare to bury the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus disease, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar...more
Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Oneil Wallace is embraced after the casket of his brother 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a shooter fired rounds at a home on June 5th in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, was placed in its hearse after the funeral at the...more
Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750 sq m of them, Ko Losin, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bolivia's President Luis Arce raises his hands during an ancestral ceremony to ring in the Aymara New Year, in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Amal Zanaty, 50, an Egyptian mechanic female, repairs the wheel of a tractor at the garage in Kafr El-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa
Voters queue up outside a polling station during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man takes a photo of his copy of the Apple Daily newspaper after it looked set to close for good by Saturday following police raids and the arrest of executives in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A teenager reacts while receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus as Israel urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance...more
A person sits next to candles lit in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
A person observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A teamLab staff member works inside the "Floating Flower Garden", which consists of a three-dimensional mass of flowers, at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An employee of Sotheby's poses with a rare pear-Shaped D Colour Flawless 100+ carat diamond at Sotheby's in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jewish settlers participate in a march near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A person performs with fire during the celebration of the Summer Solstice, despite official events being cancelled in Avebury, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Seattle Mariners left fielder Shed Long Jr. (4) is mobbed by his teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
A girl seats next to a fountain after a hot day at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A view shows the monumental staircase with Art Nouveau decoration inside the revamped Samaritaine department store ahead of its reopening in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
