Top Photos of the Day
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man is detained after a fight broke out during a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students, in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
People carry candles past the "The Motherland Calls" monument illuminated in red during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia. ...more
People sunbathe on the beach on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, as a flow of migrants arriving continuous on the Mediterranean island, in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Police officers salute the casket of K-9 Kitt in Gillette Stadium during a memorial service held in honor of the police dog, who was killed during a domestic violence call, in Boston, Massachusetts. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool
General view of a trolleybus parking after heavy rainfall and floods in Yalta, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Eric Adams speaks at a New York City primary mayoral election night party in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather in front of one of the tour buses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A man jumps over a bonfire during celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
An asylum-seeking migrant, who was apprehended and returned to Mexico under Title 42 after crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S., is pictured with her son in a public square where hundreds of migrants live in tents, in Reynosa, Mexico....more
Athena Tedder and Norah Benedict, students at Michigan?s Clarkston Junior High School visit the Vietnam Memorial during their 8th grade trip to Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A homeowner is comforted by a family member as they survey the damage to her home after a tornado touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Democratic New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Portraits of jailed Catalan secessionist leaders are pictured next to the Lledoners prison at Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
Bolivia's President Luis Arce raises his hands during an ancestral ceremony to ring in the Aymara New Year, in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales
A general view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, reacts as he speaks to supporters and the media after voting in the primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Musician Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley look on in the background, as U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks on the promotion of coronavirus vaccines, at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville, Tennessee1. REUTERS/Tom...more
Police officers push people out of a barricade after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Cast member Harvey Keitel grabs director Eytan Rockaway's face as they pose with cast member John Magoro during a premiere for the film "Lansky" at the Harmony Gold theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman walks into the Brooklyn Museum voting station during New York Primary election voting in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Birds fly over the pier in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the center of his campaign for New York City mayor, was leading a field of 13 Democratic candidates in the primary election, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks.
Protesters scuffle with police evicting homeless encampment in Toronto
Police officers evicted a homeless encampment amid protests at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
On 'Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary, activists board buses to protect voting rights
Participants are driving from Jackson, Mississippi to Washington to push for voting rights legislation six decades after activists called "Freedom Riders" protested against segregated bus terminals in the South.
Summer solstice celebrated around the world
The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.
Deadly tornado rips through suburb in central Canada
A tornado tore through a suburb of Montreal, Quebec, leaving one man dead and destruction in its wake.
Parched American West faces extreme drought
Much of the U.S. Southwest is in the grip of a drought that has cut hydropower supplies, leaving rivers running dry and prompting ranchers to sell livestock.
Russian military clears up flood damage in annexed Crimea
President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to help clear up flooding in annexed Crimea, the Kremlin said, after heavy rain caused damage in cities on the Black Sea peninsula.
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths
Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures.