Top Photos of the Day
A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire amid preparations for a night protest against Israeli settlements in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
The Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in rainbow colours during the Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People form the foundation of a human tower during the first performance of Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella Dels Xiquets de Valls after the coronavirus pandemic halt, at Blat square in Valls, Spain. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
People dance to celebrate Midsummer Eve during sunset at the Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff pose for a photograph with the oil on canvas portrait, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 2017, by Ralph Heimans, which forms part of the Prince Philip: A Celebration display in Windsor Castle,...more
Afghan Taliban hand over their weapons to the Afghan government as they join the peace program in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Patients are seen behind a broken glass door after a shooting in a coronavirus field hospital in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS
Migrants play as they wait to embark on a ferry to the mainland, in the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Jewish settler children spend time together in Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost, near the Palestinian village of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas walk through Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
People sunbathe on the beach on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, as a flow of migrants arriving continuous on the Mediterranean island, in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man jumps over a bonfire during celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man is detained after a fight broke out during a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students, in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
General view of a trolleybus parking after heavy rainfall and floods in Yalta, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Eric Adams speaks at a New York City primary mayoral election night party in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather in front of one of the tour buses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People carry candles past the "The Motherland Calls" monument illuminated in red during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia. ...more
Athena Tedder and Norah Benedict, students at Michigan's Clarkston Junior High School visit the Vietnam Memorial during their 8th grade trip to Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A homeowner is comforted by a family member as they survey the damage to her home after a tornado touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Simone Biles wears a leopard print mask after a practice session during a training day before the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
U.S. President Joe Biden wipes a tear next to first lady Jill Biden during the funeral ceremony of former Senator John Warner at Washington National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman looks at Rembrandt's famed Night Watch which is back on display in what researchers say in its original size, with missing parts temporarily restored in an exhibition aided by artificial intelligence, at Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands....more
Catalan leaders Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Raul Romeva, Jordi sanchez and Jordi Cuixart gesture in front of the Lledoners prison after the Spanish government announced a pardon for those who participated in Catalonia's failed 2017...more
People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in cases, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) survey the site after a deadly blast in residential area in Lahore, Pakistan. REUERS/Mohsin Raza
Marine patrol personnel work at the scene of an oil spill in Little Liuqiu, Pingtung county, Taiwan. ISLANDER DIVERS/SU HUAI
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Birds fly over the pier in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Race for survivors after Miami building collapse
More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami early Thursday morning, reportedly housing over 130 units.
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition
Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship
"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship, that she wanted her life back and for the conservatorship to end.
Unusual COVID vaccination venues
Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.
Pandemonium at Virginia school board meeting over Critical Race Theory
A brawl broke out at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Virginia which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students.
Outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the center of his campaign for New York City mayor, was leading a field of 13 Democratic candidates in the primary election, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks.
Protesters scuffle with police evicting homeless encampment in Toronto
Police officers evicted a homeless encampment amid protests at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
On 'Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary, activists board buses to protect voting rights
Participants are driving from Jackson, Mississippi to Washington to push for voting rights legislation six decades after activists called "Freedom Riders" protested against segregated bus terminals in the South.