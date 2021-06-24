Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire amid preparations for a night protest against Israeli settlements in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
The Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in rainbow colours during the Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People form the foundation of a human tower during the first performance of Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella Dels Xiquets de Valls after the coronavirus pandemic halt, at Blat square in Valls, Spain. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People dance to celebrate Midsummer Eve during sunset at the Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff pose for a photograph with the oil on canvas portrait, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 2017, by Ralph Heimans, which forms part of the Prince Philip: A Celebration display in Windsor Castle, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Afghan Taliban hand over their weapons to the Afghan government as they join the peace program in Herat province, Afghanistan.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Patients are seen behind a broken glass door after a shooting in a coronavirus field hospital in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Migrants play as they wait to embark on a ferry to the mainland, in the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Jewish settler children spend time together in Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost, near the Palestinian village of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas walk through Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People sunbathe on the beach on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, as a flow of migrants arriving continuous on the Mediterranean island, in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man jumps over a bonfire during celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia.  REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man is detained after a fight broke out during a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students, in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
General view of a trolleybus parking after heavy rainfall and floods  in Yalta, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Eric Adams speaks at a New York City primary mayoral election night party in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People gather in front of one of the tour buses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
People carry candles past the "The Motherland Calls" monument illuminated in red during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Athena Tedder and Norah Benedict, students at Michigan's Clarkston Junior High School visit the Vietnam Memorial during their 8th grade trip to Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A homeowner is comforted by a family member as they survey the damage to her home after a tornado touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Simone Biles wears a leopard print mask after a practice session during a training day before the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden wipes a tear next to first lady Jill Biden during the funeral ceremony of former Senator John Warner at Washington National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A woman looks at Rembrandt's famed Night Watch which is back on display in what researchers say in its original size, with missing parts temporarily restored in an exhibition aided by artificial intelligence, at Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Catalan leaders Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Raul Romeva, Jordi sanchez and Jordi Cuixart gesture in front of the Lledoners prison after the Spanish government announced a pardon for those who participated in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in cases, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Members of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) survey the site after a deadly blast in residential area in Lahore, Pakistan. REUERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Marine patrol personnel work at the scene of an oil spill in Little Liuqiu, Pingtung county, Taiwan. ISLANDER DIVERS/SU HUAI

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Birds fly over the pier in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
