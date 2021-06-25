Top Photos of the Day

Laura Griffin, PHD student in Wildlife, Ecology and Behaviour at University College Dublin (UCD) lets a days old fallow deer fawn out of its weighing bag after documenting it as part of their fawn tagging programme where they catch, weigh, sample...more

Laura Griffin, PHD student in Wildlife, Ecology and Behaviour at University College Dublin (UCD) lets a days old fallow deer fawn out of its weighing bag after documenting it as part of their fawn tagging programme where they catch, weigh, sample DNA, measure and tag fawns as part of the annual June stocktake of each of the Phoenix Park's newborn fallow deer fawns which number on average at 100 born each year, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

