Fri Jun 25, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

People dance to celebrate Midsummer Eve during sunset at the Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People dance to celebrate Midsummer Eve during sunset at the Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People dance to celebrate Midsummer Eve during sunset at the Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A horse puts its head into the car to eat a carrot near the Cossack cultural complex in the village of Borgustanskaya in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A horse puts its head into the car to eat a carrot near the Cossack cultural complex in the village of Borgustanskaya in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A horse puts its head into the car to eat a carrot near the Cossack cultural complex in the village of Borgustanskaya in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is seen setting behind the Millennium cross over Skopje, North Macedonia.   REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is seen setting behind the Millennium cross over Skopje, North Macedonia.   REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is seen setting behind the Millennium cross over Skopje, North Macedonia.   REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at his apartment building after the suspension of his law license in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at his apartment building after the suspension of his law license in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at his apartment building after the suspension of his law license in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators react to tear gas during clashes with Palestinian security forces at a protest following the death of Nizar Banat, a Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the Palestinian Authority and died after being arrested by PA forces, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Demonstrators react to tear gas during clashes with Palestinian security forces at a protest following the death of Nizar Banat, a Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the Palestinian Authority and died after being arrested by PA...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Demonstrators react to tear gas during clashes with Palestinian security forces at a protest following the death of Nizar Banat, a Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the Palestinian Authority and died after being arrested by PA forces, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. President Joe Biden takes a photo with attendees at Green Road Community Center, where Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination effort, in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden takes a photo with attendees at Green Road Community Center, where Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination effort, in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden takes a photo with attendees at Green Road Community Center, where Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination effort, in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the emergency services rests amid the debris caused by a rare tornado that struck and destroyed parts of some towns, in the village of Moravska Nova Ves, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A member of the emergency services rests amid the debris caused by a rare tornado that struck and destroyed parts of some towns, in the village of Moravska Nova Ves, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A member of the emergency services rests amid the debris caused by a rare tornado that struck and destroyed parts of some towns, in the village of Moravska Nova Ves, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Police patrol past an Apple Daily supporter as he reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police patrol past an Apple Daily supporter as he reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Police patrol past an Apple Daily supporter as he reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman pushes a stroller with a baby inside along piles of garbage lying in front of rubbish bins in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman pushes a stroller with a baby inside along piles of garbage lying in front of rubbish bins in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A woman pushes a stroller with a baby inside along piles of garbage lying in front of rubbish bins in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A medical specialist wearing protective gear sits in an ambulance parked at the Pokrovskaya hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A medical specialist wearing protective gear sits in an ambulance parked at the Pokrovskaya hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A medical specialist wearing protective gear sits in an ambulance parked at the Pokrovskaya hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Hindu married women offer prayers and tie a thread around a banyan tree during the festival of Vat Purnima, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Hindu married women offer prayers and tie a thread around a banyan tree during the festival of Vat Purnima, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Hindu married women offer prayers and tie a thread around a banyan tree during the festival of Vat Purnima, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a photo as he walks around the new Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a photo as he walks around the new Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a photo as he walks around the new Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People form the foundation of a human tower during the first performance of Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella Dels Xiquets de Valls after the coronavirus pandemic halt, at Blat square in Valls, Spain. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

People form the foundation of a human tower during the first performance of Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella Dels Xiquets de Valls after the coronavirus pandemic halt, at Blat square in Valls, Spain. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People form the foundation of a human tower during the first performance of Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella Dels Xiquets de Valls after the coronavirus pandemic halt, at Blat square in Valls, Spain. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff pose for a photograph with the oil on canvas portrait, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 2017, by Ralph Heimans, which forms part of the Prince Philip: A Celebration display in Windsor Castle, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff pose for a photograph with the oil on canvas portrait, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 2017, by Ralph Heimans, which forms part of the Prince Philip: A Celebration display in Windsor Castle,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff pose for a photograph with the oil on canvas portrait, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 2017, by Ralph Heimans, which forms part of the Prince Philip: A Celebration display in Windsor Castle, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Afghan Taliban hand over their weapons to the Afghan government as they join the peace program in Herat province, Afghanistan.  REUTERS/Stringer

Afghan Taliban hand over their weapons to the Afghan government as they join the peace program in Herat province, Afghanistan.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Afghan Taliban hand over their weapons to the Afghan government as they join the peace program in Herat province, Afghanistan.  REUTERS/Stringer
Patients are seen behind a broken glass door after a shooting in a coronavirus field hospital in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Patients are seen behind a broken glass door after a shooting in a coronavirus field hospital in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Patients are seen behind a broken glass door after a shooting in a coronavirus field hospital in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in an armoured vehicle of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to mark Armed Forces Week, at the Aldershot Garrison in Aldershot, Britain. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in an armoured vehicle of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to mark Armed Forces Week, at the Aldershot Garrison in Aldershot, Britain. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in an armoured vehicle of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to mark Armed Forces Week, at the Aldershot Garrison in Aldershot, Britain. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Jewish settler children spend time together in Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost, near the Palestinian village of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish settler children spend time together in Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost, near the Palestinian village of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Jewish settler children spend time together in Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost, near the Palestinian village of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People listen as Britain's Prince Charles (not pictured) speaks during his visit to Lloyd's of London, an insurance and reinsurance marketplace, in London, Britain. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool

People listen as Britain's Prince Charles (not pictured) speaks during his visit to Lloyd's of London, an insurance and reinsurance marketplace, in London, Britain. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People listen as Britain's Prince Charles (not pictured) speaks during his visit to Lloyd's of London, an insurance and reinsurance marketplace, in London, Britain. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool
A municipality worker rests at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A municipality worker rests at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A municipality worker rests at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A dead sea turtle is seen washed ashore on a beach weeks after the MV X-Press Pearl container ship caught fire and sank off the coast of Colombo, in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A dead sea turtle is seen washed ashore on a beach weeks after the MV X-Press Pearl container ship caught fire and sank off the coast of Colombo, in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A dead sea turtle is seen washed ashore on a beach weeks after the MV X-Press Pearl container ship caught fire and sank off the coast of Colombo, in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
U.S. President Joe Biden exits the West Wing of the White House for talking to the media, following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden exits the West Wing of the White House for talking to the media, following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden exits the West Wing of the White House for talking to the media, following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
New Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (MPP) applauds at his inauguration ceremony at the Government Palace in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

New Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (MPP) applauds at his inauguration ceremony at the Government Palace in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
New Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (MPP) applauds at his inauguration ceremony at the Government Palace in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Stray cats are seen inside a cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Stray cats are seen inside a cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Stray cats are seen inside a cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
The Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in rainbow colours during the Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in rainbow colours during the Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
The Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in rainbow colours during the Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Migrants play as they wait to embark on a ferry to the mainland, in the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants play as they wait to embark on a ferry to the mainland, in the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Migrants play as they wait to embark on a ferry to the mainland, in the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas walk through Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas walk through Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas walk through Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Laura Griffin, PHD student in Wildlife, Ecology and Behaviour at University College Dublin (UCD) lets a days old fallow deer fawn out of its weighing bag after documenting it as part of their fawn tagging programme where they catch, weigh, sample DNA, measure and tag fawns as part of the annual June stocktake of each of the Phoenix Park's newborn fallow deer fawns which number on average at 100 born each year, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Laura Griffin, PHD student in Wildlife, Ecology and Behaviour at University College Dublin (UCD) lets a days old fallow deer fawn out of its weighing bag after documenting it as part of their fawn tagging programme where they catch, weigh, sample...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Laura Griffin, PHD student in Wildlife, Ecology and Behaviour at University College Dublin (UCD) lets a days old fallow deer fawn out of its weighing bag after documenting it as part of their fawn tagging programme where they catch, weigh, sample DNA, measure and tag fawns as part of the annual June stocktake of each of the Phoenix Park's newborn fallow deer fawns which number on average at 100 born each year, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A shoe polishing girl waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

A shoe polishing girl waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A shoe polishing girl waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows smoke from fires lit in the Palestinian village of Beita, drifting towards a nearby hilltop where Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost lies, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An aerial view shows smoke from fires lit in the Palestinian village of Beita, drifting towards a nearby hilltop where Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost lies, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
An aerial view shows smoke from fires lit in the Palestinian village of Beita, drifting towards a nearby hilltop where Givat Eviatar, a new Israeli settler outpost lies, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to news reporters following the announcement of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, on Capitol Hill in Washington.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to news reporters following the announcement of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, on Capitol Hill in Washington.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to news reporters following the announcement of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, on Capitol Hill in Washington.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
