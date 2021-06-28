Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
People celebrate as they arrive to Washington Square park during the Queer Liberation March in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
People react in front of the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Pope Francis holds drawings from children as he attends an event to mark 50 years since the foundation of Catholic charity Caritas Italiana, at the Paul VI Audience Hall, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A woman stands near a barricade tape near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People take a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus at the start of a bullfight at Las Ventas bullring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A view shows wreckage of cars and buildings in the aftermath of a rare tornado which hit towns and villages, in the village of Luzice, in South Moravia region, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Juventude's Matheus Jesus in action with Flamengo's Rene during their match in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. REUTERS/Edison Vara

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Young Palestinians attend a military summer camp organised by the Islamic Jihad Movement, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during a practice session as she wears a t-shirt displaying an image of herself playing tennis when she was young at Wimbledon, in London. Pool via REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A person lays on a rainbow flag as people take part in the second Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to a boy as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
People participate in the "NYC Dyke March" in Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the U.S. Border Patrol as she visits El Paso central processing center, near the border between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Christian "Chrigel" Maurer of Switzerland flies in front of the Aiguille du Midi at half way during the Red Bull X-Alps, a 1238 km race across the Alps by foot and paraglider from Salzburg to Mt Blanc and back to Zell am See via 12 turn points in five countries, in Chamonix, France. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Spectators watch fireworks exploding in the sky and the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) with scarlet sails floating along the Neva River during festivities in honour of school graduates in Saint Petersburg, Russia.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A general view shows participants in an ice bath therapy session at the desert near Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Danish students celebrate "Studenterkorsel" an event to mark the finishing of high school, as they travel on an open-backed truck through the city, stopping along the route to visit their parents'  houses to drink and eat snacks, in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand near Confederate and U.S. flags as they gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Steiermark Grand Prix. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A person reacts after the sentence on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage during which, amongst other topics, he spoke about unmarked graves found recently, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Denmark fans celebrate as they watch their Euro match against Wales, in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A participant attends the LGBT Pride parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
The Men's Olympic team wave to fans as pyro and smoke go off as the team is announced during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Simone Biles wears slippers with the picture of a goat as she arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with teammates after their Euro match against Austria, at Wembley Stadium in London. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
