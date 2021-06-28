Top Photos of the Day

Christian "Chrigel" Maurer of Switzerland flies in front of the Aiguille du Midi at half way during the Red Bull X-Alps, a 1238 km race across the Alps by foot and paraglider from Salzburg to Mt Blanc and back to Zell am See via 12 turn points in...more

Christian "Chrigel" Maurer of Switzerland flies in front of the Aiguille du Midi at half way during the Red Bull X-Alps, a 1238 km race across the Alps by foot and paraglider from Salzburg to Mt Blanc and back to Zell am See via 12 turn points in five countries, in Chamonix, France. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

