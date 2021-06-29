Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 29, 2021 | 8:37am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Gravediggers take a break as they work at the burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Gravediggers take a break as they work at the burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

A couple kisses during a protest on LGBT Pride Day in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Eva Manez

A couple kisses during a protest on LGBT Pride Day in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Eva Manez

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Members of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carry the mock coffins of fellow members of PMF, who were killed by U.S. air strikes on the Syria-Iraq border, during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Members of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carry the mock coffins of fellow members of PMF, who were killed by U.S. air strikes on the Syria-Iraq border, during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Lotto–Soudal's Caleb Ewan and Bora–Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan crash during stage 3 of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena

Lotto–Soudal's Caleb Ewan and Bora–Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan crash during stage 3 of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Armed men who are against Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Armed men who are against Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) participates in a "No Climate, No Deal" demonstration outside the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) participates in a "No Climate, No Deal" demonstration outside the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

People wearing protective face masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a store to get them refilled in Jakarta, Indonesi. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

People wearing protective face masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a store to get them refilled in Jakarta, Indonesi. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

A digital sign shows a temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit during the scorching weather of a heatwave in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A digital sign shows a temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit during the scorching weather of a heatwave in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

People react as they carry the body of the daughter of an Indian policeman, who according to local media, was killed along with her father and mother by suspected militants, during her funeral in Hariparigam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People react as they carry the body of the daughter of an Indian policeman, who according to local media, was killed along with her father and mother by suspected militants, during her funeral in Hariparigam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Croatia fans react during their Euro match against Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia fans react during their Euro match against Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

People look for ways to cool off at Willow's Beach during the 'heat dome,' currently hovering over British Columbia and Alberta as record-setting breaking temperatures scorch the province and in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chad Hipolito

People look for ways to cool off at Willow's Beach during the 'heat dome,' currently hovering over British Columbia and Alberta as record-setting breaking temperatures scorch the province and in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chad Hipolito

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Graffiti has been removed off a fence in Hong Kong's financial district, the site of many 2019 protests, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Graffiti has been removed off a fence in Hong Kong's financial district, the site of many 2019 protests, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021

A boy with mud covering his face looks on as he participates during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy with mud covering his face looks on as he participates during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

People pose for a photograph as they sit in deckchairs on the beach as rental deckchairs returned to the seafront after a 10 year absence in Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People pose for a photograph as they sit in deckchairs on the beach as rental deckchairs returned to the seafront after a 10 year absence in Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Larry the cat is seen next to a rainbow arch by Artists Louisa Loizeau and Hattie Newman that has been installed over the door at Number 10 Downing Street to mark Pride month, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Larry the cat is seen next to a rainbow arch by Artists Louisa Loizeau and Hattie Newman that has been installed over the door at Number 10 Downing Street to mark Pride month, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021

