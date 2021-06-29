Top Photos of the Day
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gravediggers take a break as they work at the burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A couple kisses during a protest on LGBT Pride Day in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Eva Manez
Members of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carry the mock coffins of fellow members of PMF, who were killed by U.S. air strikes on the Syria-Iraq border, during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Saba Kareem
Lotto–Soudal's Caleb Ewan and Bora–Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan crash during stage 3 of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena
Armed men who are against Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) participates in a "No Climate, No Deal" demonstration outside the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
People wearing protective face masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a store to get them refilled in Jakarta, Indonesi. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A digital sign shows a temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit during the scorching weather of a heatwave in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People react as they carry the body of the daughter of an Indian policeman, who according to local media, was killed along with her father and mother by suspected militants, during her funeral in Hariparigam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama...more
Croatia fans react during their Euro match against Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People look for ways to cool off at Willow's Beach during the 'heat dome,' currently hovering over British Columbia and Alberta as record-setting breaking temperatures scorch the province and in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chad...more
Graffiti has been removed off a fence in Hong Kong's financial district, the site of many 2019 protests, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A boy with mud covering his face looks on as he participates during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh...more
People pose for a photograph as they sit in deckchairs on the beach as rental deckchairs returned to the seafront after a 10 year absence in Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Larry the cat is seen next to a rainbow arch by Artists Louisa Loizeau and Hattie Newman that has been installed over the door at Number 10 Downing Street to mark Pride month, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
