Top Photos of the Day

Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests, in Barranquilla, Colombia. REUTERS/Mery Granados

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves court as she retires from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury at Wimbledon in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Palestinian stands on a house that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during the fighting between Israel and Hamas last month, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People pose for a photograph as they sit in deckchairs on the beach as rental deckchairs returned to the seafront after a 10 year absence in Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A boy with mud covering his face looks on as he participates during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The Shell Fire burns vegetation on a hill along a highway in Kern County, California. Courtesy of @CALANDBIRD via REUTERS

People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The Swiss concept artists Frank (R) and Patrik Riklin along with volunteers push ten sandstone slabs called 10 Commandments Vol. 2, each weighing 100 kilograms, on trolleys up a road near Spreitenbach, Switzerland.  REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Armed men who are against Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A lightning strikes over buildings as a thunderstorm passes through Prague, Czech Republic.    REUTERS/David W Cerny

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An employee adjusting a scarf on his face walks near oxygen cylinders at a factory amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A man wearing a protective face mask takes in the waterfront view underneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge, seen shrouded in fog, during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

U.S. President Joe Biden holds an ice cream cone during a stop at an ice cream shop after a visit to La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carry the mock coffins of fellow members of PMF, who were killed by U.S. air strikes on the Syria-Iraq border, during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Electricians work on the chandelier of the Colon Theater, days before its reopening with capacity restrictions, as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

England fan celebrate in Boxpark, Croydon after England's Raheem Sterling scored their first goal against Germany during their Euro match, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A police officer stumbles in a jet of water during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, and who is going on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A demonstrator is detained by plain-clothes police officers as she tries to attend a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Just married Alberto and Lucia pose for photographers with 'Sassi di Matera' districts in the background, in Matera, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Davi Tupiniquin of the Tupiniquin tribe looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Iraqi boys sit under a poster of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq. The text at the top left of the poster reads 'The Solid Structure'. The text at the bottom right of the poster reads 'Saraya al-Salam, operation command of holy Samarra'.  REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Ukrainian law enforcement officers block demonstrators during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses to demand governmental support in front of the Presidential Office building in Kyiv.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests, in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

People rest on camp beds inside the emergency ward for coronavirus patients at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Afghan Commando forces armoured convoy leaves toward the front line, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Security remove a pitch invader after Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk scores their second goal against Sweden during their Euro match in Glasgow, Scotland. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan

A Palestinian man uses his mobile phone as he stands near the debris of a shop that Israel demolished in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Tim De Waele

Kids jump off a breakwater into the ocean on a hot summer day during a projected heatwave in Gloucester, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

