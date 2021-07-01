Top Photos of the Day
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A crowd watches as former U.S. President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott visit an unfinished section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Cindy Bedinger, 48, cools off in a swimming pool hooked to a fire hydrant under a freeway underpass during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Sergio Olmos
Aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape as the state faces its worst drought since 1977, in Indio, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People pray during a mass at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church near the site of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida....more
Members of the National Guard and paramedics observe a boy, thought by authorities to be about 2 years old, who was found alone near a truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions at the Ocozocoautla-Las Choapas road, in...more
Police officers detain Tibetan demonstrators during a protest against Chinese Communist Party's 100-year anniversary celebrations, outside Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fireworks explode over homes ahead of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday in Medford, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Anne, Princess Royal gather around a grill as they visit a community project in Glasgow, as part of the Queen's traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Actor Allison Mack, known for her role in the TV series 'Smallville', weeps while apologising to victims in the United States Federal Courthouse during her sentencing for her part in NXIVM cult, in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A modified Boeing 747 takes off carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Participants wave flags as military aircraft fly in formation at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students visiting from the mainland to celebrate the end of term are isolated in a hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands in action during stage 5 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman hugs with her friend before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Palestinian stands on a house that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during the fighting between Israel and Hamas last month, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion after police attempted to safely detonate illegal fireworks that were seized, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
U.S. President Joe Biden hands Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi the pen after signing S.J.Res.14, relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed and Modified Sources Review" at the White House in Washington....more
A combination picture shows Mike Fanning, Sidd Rawte, Cole Hafkenscheid and 5-year-old Luciano Pineda before and after they received haircuts at the Baby Point Barbershop during the stage two reopening from coronavirus restrictions in Toronto,...more
Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida....more
People pose for a photograph as they sit in deckchairs on the beach as rental deckchairs returned to the seafront after a 10 year absence in Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The Shell Fire burns vegetation on a hill along a highway in Kern County, California. Courtesy of @CALANDBIRD via REUTERS
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The Swiss concept artists Frank (R) and Patrik Riklin along with volunteers push ten sandstone slabs called 10 Commandments Vol. 2, each weighing 100 kilograms, on trolleys up a road near Spreitenbach, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Armed men who are against Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A lightning strikes over buildings as a thunderstorm passes through Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man wearing a protective face mask takes in the waterfront view underneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge, seen shrouded in fog, during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Davi Tupiniquin of the Tupiniquin tribe looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Kids jump off a breakwater into the ocean on a hot summer day during a projected heatwave in Gloucester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Afghan police officer takes a selfie in front of a pile of burning illegal drugs on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
