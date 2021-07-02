Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 2, 2021 | 9:53am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

People run after Israeli security forces fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People run after Israeli security forces fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
People run after Israeli security forces fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial put in place for the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, in Tent city area, Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial put in place for the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, in Tent city area, Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial put in place for the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, in Tent city area, Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London. Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London. Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London. Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg exits after his arraignment hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City.    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg exits after his arraignment hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg exits after his arraignment hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City.    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Fireworks explode over homes ahead of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday in Medford, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fireworks explode over homes ahead of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday in Medford, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Fireworks explode over homes ahead of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday in Medford, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers detain Tibetan demonstrators during a protest against Chinese Communist Party's 100-year anniversary celebrations, outside Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police officers detain Tibetan demonstrators during a protest against Chinese Communist Party's 100-year anniversary celebrations, outside Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Police officers detain Tibetan demonstrators during a protest against Chinese Communist Party's 100-year anniversary celebrations, outside Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Parked cars float in a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Szczecin, Poland. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta

Parked cars float in a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Szczecin, Poland. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Parked cars float in a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Szczecin, Poland. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta
Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man runs at a beach while Indonesia prepares to impose emergency measures tightening restrictions in Java and Bali as coronavirus cases surge, in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

A man runs at a beach while Indonesia prepares to impose emergency measures tightening restrictions in Java and Bali as coronavirus cases surge, in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A man runs at a beach while Indonesia prepares to impose emergency measures tightening restrictions in Java and Bali as coronavirus cases surge, in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Emergency personnel prepare to transport a man on a stretcher after he was extricated from the debris after a building undergoing construction collapsed in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Emergency personnel prepare to transport a man on a stretcher after he was extricated from the debris after a building undergoing construction collapsed in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Emergency personnel prepare to transport a man on a stretcher after he was extricated from the debris after a building undergoing construction collapsed in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
People walk through sea fog on Sandymount strand in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People walk through sea fog on Sandymount strand in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People walk through sea fog on Sandymount strand in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Local residents Stavros from Greece and Valina from Russia dance on an almost empty Kata beach as Phuket reopens to overseas tourists, allowing foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to visit the resort island without quarantine, in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Local residents Stavros from Greece and Valina from Russia dance on an almost empty Kata beach as Phuket reopens to overseas tourists, allowing foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to visit the resort island without quarantine, in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Local residents Stavros from Greece and Valina from Russia dance on an almost empty Kata beach as Phuket reopens to overseas tourists, allowing foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to visit the resort island without quarantine, in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Members and supporters of LGBT community wear masks and hold rainbow flags as they gather during the annual gay pride parade in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Members and supporters of LGBT community wear masks and hold rainbow flags as they gather during the annual gay pride parade in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Members and supporters of LGBT community wear masks and hold rainbow flags as they gather during the annual gay pride parade in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A pigeon walks past social distancing markers in an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A pigeon walks past social distancing markers in an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
A pigeon walks past social distancing markers in an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Torch relay runners attend a torch kiss event after their relay on a public road was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, during Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay celebration at Hasunuma Seaside Park in Sammu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Torch relay runners attend a torch kiss event after their relay on a public road was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, during Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay celebration at Hasunuma Seaside Park in Sammu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Torch relay runners attend a torch kiss event after their relay on a public road was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, during Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay celebration at Hasunuma Seaside Park in Sammu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People pray during a mass at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church near the site of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People pray during a mass at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church near the site of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
People pray during a mass at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church near the site of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Anne, Princess Royal gather around a grill as they visit a community project in Glasgow, as part of the Queen's traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Anne, Princess Royal gather around a grill as they visit a community project in Glasgow, as part of the Queen's traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Anne, Princess Royal gather around a grill as they visit a community project in Glasgow, as part of the Queen's traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Students take a picture with the People's Liberation Army during morning assembly at a secondary school, marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Students take a picture with the People's Liberation Army during morning assembly at a secondary school, marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Students take a picture with the People's Liberation Army during morning assembly at a secondary school, marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
An Afghan police officer takes a selfie in front of a pile of burning illegal drugs on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan police officer takes a selfie in front of a pile of burning illegal drugs on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
An Afghan police officer takes a selfie in front of a pile of burning illegal drugs on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Cindy Bedinger, 48, cools off in a swimming pool hooked to a fire hydrant under a freeway underpass during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Sergio Olmos

Cindy Bedinger, 48, cools off in a swimming pool hooked to a fire hydrant under a freeway underpass during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Sergio Olmos

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Cindy Bedinger, 48, cools off in a swimming pool hooked to a fire hydrant under a freeway underpass during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Sergio Olmos
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he meets rescue teams and first responders on the building collapse in Surfside in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he meets rescue teams and first responders on the building collapse in Surfside in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he meets rescue teams and first responders on the building collapse in Surfside in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students visiting from the mainland to celebrate the end of term are isolated in a hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Students visiting from the mainland to celebrate the end of term are isolated in a hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Students visiting from the mainland to celebrate the end of term are isolated in a hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape as the state faces its worst drought since 1977, in Indio, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape as the state faces its worst drought since 1977, in Indio, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape as the state faces its worst drought since 1977, in Indio, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A modified Boeing 747 takes off carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A modified Boeing 747 takes off carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
A modified Boeing 747 takes off carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Participants wave flags as military aircraft fly in formation at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Participants wave flags as military aircraft fly in formation at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Participants wave flags as military aircraft fly in formation at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A woman hugs with her friend before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman hugs with her friend before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
A woman hugs with her friend before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Palestinian stands on a house that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during the fighting between Israel and Hamas last month, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian stands on a house that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during the fighting between Israel and Hamas last month, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A Palestinian stands on a house that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during the fighting between Israel and Hamas last month, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The Swiss concept artists Frank (R) and Patrik Riklin along with volunteers push ten sandstone slabs called 10 Commandments Vol. 2, each weighing 100 kilograms, on trolleys up a road near Spreitenbach, Switzerland.  REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Swiss concept artists Frank (R) and Patrik Riklin along with volunteers push ten sandstone slabs called 10 Commandments Vol. 2, each weighing 100 kilograms, on trolleys up a road near Spreitenbach, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
The Swiss concept artists Frank (R) and Patrik Riklin along with volunteers push ten sandstone slabs called 10 Commandments Vol. 2, each weighing 100 kilograms, on trolleys up a road near Spreitenbach, Switzerland.  REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Davi Tupiniquin of the Tupiniquin tribe looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Davi Tupiniquin of the Tupiniquin tribe looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Davi Tupiniquin of the Tupiniquin tribe looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
