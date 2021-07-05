Top Photos of the Day
Carlee Leblac, who is Erath's Miss Teen 4th of July 2021, and Haylie Rudisill, 17, who is Erath's Miss 4th of July 2021, joke around as 4th of July weekend celebrations take place in Erath, Louisiana, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator holding a Chilean flag is hit by a water cannon during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Soldiers of Germany's Special Forces Commando (KSK) pose for journalists at a hostage rescue training during the "Black Star" exercise in Trollenhagen, Germany, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A woman kneels at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
England fans react during the Euro 2020 match against Ukraine in Vinegar Yard, London, Britain, July 3, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Mourners and supporters attend a vigil for Guatemalan-born farmworker Sebastian Francisco Perez, 38, outside the Guatemalan Honorary Consulate in Portland, Oregon, July 3, 2021. Perez died during the heat wave a week ago in Marion County while moving...more
Participants gather for an LGBTI Pride March in Bogota, Colombia July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
People load trucks with furniture to be relocated prior to the arrival of Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley Biden and granddaughters Finnegan and Naomi pose for a picture during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Michelle Lesco competes in the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants in a Loyalist Orange Order parade are seen reflected in a glass of water in Portadown, Northern Ireland July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mother and child holding flowers are stopped and searched by police as they try to pay tribute to a man, who stabbed a policeman then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule, at...more
People run after Israeli security forces fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighbourhood in East Jerusalem July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Supporters of Former President Donald Trump attend a rally held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A person dressed in U.S. flags poses on the Coney Island Boardwalk on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
First responders work at the site after a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 plane carrying troops crashed on landing in Patikul, Sulu province, Philippines July 4, 2021. Armed Forces of the Philippines - Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via REUTERS
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to a 15-month imprisonment by the Constitutional Court, walk to his home in Nkandla, South Africa, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A giant Alice marionette is seen at the 150th anniversary of Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass celebrations in Oxford, Britain, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Kids play in water to cool off during the scorching weather of a heatwave at a River Landing splash park in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada July 2, 2021. REUTERS/David Stobbe
A helicopter flies over a wildfire in the Larnaca mountain region, Cyprus July 3, 2021. REUTERS/George Christophorou
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel celebrates with teammates after the Euro 2020 quarter final match against Czech Republic, in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker
Factory workers have their lunch while practicing social distancing in Shah Alam, Malaysia July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, during a mass vaccination, performed at night due high temperature in Mexicali, state of Baja California, Mexico July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Victor Medina
A general view shows a deserted main road during the imposition of large-scale coronavirus restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
