Pictures | Tue Jul 6, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Relatives and friends of Jonathan and Eduardo, two youths killed during an alleged confrontation between police and members of organized crime according to local media, attend their funeral in Amatlan de los Reyes, state of Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Relatives and friends of Jonathan and Eduardo, two youths killed during an alleged confrontation between police and members of organized crime according to local media, attend their funeral in Amatlan de los Reyes, state of Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Relatives and friends of Jonathan and Eduardo, two youths killed during an alleged confrontation between police and members of organized crime according to local media, attend their funeral in Amatlan de los Reyes, state of Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A confiscated pet lion poses with a dog as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

A confiscated pet lion poses with a dog as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A confiscated pet lion poses with a dog as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Alex Rodriguez fishes from the North Skyway Bridge Pier as dark clouds loom over the Tampa Bay Channel ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in St. Petersburg, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Alex Rodriguez fishes from the North Skyway Bridge Pier as dark clouds loom over the Tampa Bay Channel ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in St. Petersburg, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Alex Rodriguez fishes from the North Skyway Bridge Pier as dark clouds loom over the Tampa Bay Channel ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in St. Petersburg, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Protesters storm the office of LGBT+ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Protesters storm the office of LGBT+ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Protesters storm the office of LGBT+ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Emergency personnel looks on as smoke rises from a plastic factory after an explosion in Samut Prakan, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Emergency personnel looks on as smoke rises from a plastic factory after an explosion in Samut Prakan, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Emergency personnel looks on as smoke rises from a plastic factory after an explosion in Samut Prakan, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
An Afghan man rests in his shop as he sell U.S. second hand materials outside Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man rests in his shop as he sell U.S. second hand materials outside Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
An Afghan man rests in his shop as he sell U.S. second hand materials outside Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A quiet Bondi Beach is seen during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Jill Gralow

A quiet Bondi Beach is seen during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A quiet Bondi Beach is seen during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Jill Gralow
LGBT+ activists protest over the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LGBT+ activists protest over the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
LGBT+ activists protest over the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Artist Nikola Faler is seen working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 7th Zen Opuzen art festival in Opuzen, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Artist Nikola Faler is seen working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 7th Zen Opuzen art festival in Opuzen, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Artist Nikola Faler is seen working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 7th Zen Opuzen art festival in Opuzen, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
U.S. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley Biden and granddaughters Finnegan and Naomi pose for a picture during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley Biden and granddaughters Finnegan and Naomi pose for a picture during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley Biden and granddaughters Finnegan and Naomi pose for a picture during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, before the start of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, before the start of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, before the start of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A girl has her face painted during the 236th annual Military, Civic, and Firemen’s Parade as part of 4th of July celebrations in Bristol, Rhode Island.  REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki

A girl has her face painted during the 236th annual Military, Civic, and Firemen’s Parade as part of 4th of July celebrations in Bristol, Rhode Island.  REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A girl has her face painted during the 236th annual Military, Civic, and Firemen’s Parade as part of 4th of July celebrations in Bristol, Rhode Island.  REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki
A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Ayannie Morris, 5, plays with a sparkler as her dog Oreo and mom Ashleigh Schneider (not pictured) sits nearby at their home in Mandeville, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Ayannie Morris, 5, plays with a sparkler as her dog Oreo and mom Ashleigh Schneider (not pictured) sits nearby at their home in Mandeville, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Ayannie Morris, 5, plays with a sparkler as her dog Oreo and mom Ashleigh Schneider (not pictured) sits nearby at their home in Mandeville, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Cristian Garin at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Cristian Garin at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Cristian Garin at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Stephanie Rioja reacts as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Stephanie Rioja reacts as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Stephanie Rioja reacts as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The remaining part of the Champlain Towers South complex is seen behind a street barrier as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The remaining part of the Champlain Towers South complex is seen behind a street barrier as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
The remaining part of the Champlain Towers South complex is seen behind a street barrier as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during the house to house vaccination of bedridden citizens for the coronavirus, in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during the house to house vaccination of bedridden citizens for the coronavirus, in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during the house to house vaccination of bedridden citizens for the coronavirus, in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Employees of an assembly factory stand by to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine aboard a bus during a mass vaccination program for people over 40 years of age at a university in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Employees of an assembly factory stand by to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine aboard a bus during a mass vaccination program for people over 40 years of age at a university in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Employees of an assembly factory stand by to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine aboard a bus during a mass vaccination program for people over 40 years of age at a university in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Debris seen at the site after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Debris seen at the site after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Debris seen at the site after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon, Greece. Vassilis Mentogiannis/via REUTERS

A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon, Greece. Vassilis Mentogiannis/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon, Greece. Vassilis Mentogiannis/via REUTERS
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished in Surfside, Florida.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished in Surfside, Florida.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished in Surfside, Florida.  REUTERS/Marco Bello
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

