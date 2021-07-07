Top Photos of the Day

Felipe Luther, 37, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio) who also works as a street-sweeper, stands on a garbage truck as he works at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2017, Luther got a full scholarship...more

Felipe Luther, 37, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio) who also works as a street-sweeper, stands on a garbage truck as he works at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2017, Luther got a full scholarship to the social sciences program at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), a private school that has minted central bank presidents and movie stars. "When I tell my classmates about my job, they're often shocked," Luther said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

