Top Photos of the Day

Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Boat Captain Bernie Vinoski looks at dead fish at Bay Vista Park, as Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane hours before an expected landfall on Florida's northern Gulf Coast, in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty against Spain during the shoot-out at their Euro match in London. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during the house to house vaccination of bedridden citizens for the coronavirus, in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Actor Adam Driver attends the opening ceremony and screening of "Annette" in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Search-and-rescue efforts continue after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A woman with a England shirt on her and the dog in London. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows former docks on a Salton Sea’s beach, with the water much further away, as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A person touches a casket as she attends the Guara Family's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, after the family of fours remains were found in search-and-rescue operations in the aftermath of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Tibetans dressed in traditional attire perform rituals during a function organised to mark the 86th birthday celebration of Dalai Lama in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A child looks at an evidence marker near the scene of a shooting in the borough of Queens, New York. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Relatives and friends of Jonathan and Eduardo, two youths killed during an alleged confrontation between police and members of organized crime according to local media, attend their funeral in Amatlan de los Reyes, state of Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A confiscated pet lion poses with a dog as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
An Afghan man rests in his shop as he sell U.S. second hand materials outside Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Artist Nikola Faler is seen working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 7th Zen Opuzen art festival in Opuzen, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Chief Cadmus Delorme, left to right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe walk though a field prior to a ceremony at the site of a former residential school where small flags which were placed, last month, in spots where ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves, in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan, Canada. Liam Richards/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Employees of an assembly factory stand by to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine aboard a bus during a mass vaccination program for people over 40 years of age at a university in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A guest poses at the opening ceremony and screening of "Annette" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Marks of the letters in the facade of the Champlain Towers South complex are seen as search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site in Surfside, Florida,  after the managed demolition of the remaining part of the building. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
LGBT+ activists hold a rainbow flag as they protest over the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues, as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A boy bathes under a tap of a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is helped by a medic, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a month, at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Felipe Luther, 37, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio) who also works as a street-sweeper, stands on a garbage truck as he works at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2017, Luther got a full scholarship to the social sciences program at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), a private school that has minted central bank presidents and movie stars. "When I tell my classmates about my job, they're often shocked," Luther said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Jury members Mylene Farmer, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop and Jessica Hausner pose at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
