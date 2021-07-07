Top Photos of the Day
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo
Boat Captain Bernie Vinoski looks at dead fish at Bay Vista Park, as Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane hours before an expected landfall on Florida's northern Gulf Coast, in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty against Spain during the shoot-out at their Euro match in London. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during the house to house vaccination of bedridden citizens for the coronavirus, in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Actor Adam Driver attends the opening ceremony and screening of "Annette" in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Search-and-rescue efforts continue after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman with a England shirt on her and the dog in London. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An aerial view shows former docks on a Salton Sea’s beach, with the water much further away, as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A person touches a casket as she attends the Guara Family's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, after the family of fours remains were found in search-and-rescue operations in the aftermath of the Surfside's Champlain Towers...more
Tibetans dressed in traditional attire perform rituals during a function organised to mark the 86th birthday celebration of Dalai Lama in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child looks at an evidence marker near the scene of a shooting in the borough of Queens, New York. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Relatives and friends of Jonathan and Eduardo, two youths killed during an alleged confrontation between police and members of organized crime according to local media, attend their funeral in Amatlan de los Reyes, state of Veracruz, Mexico....more
A confiscated pet lion poses with a dog as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
An Afghan man rests in his shop as he sell U.S. second hand materials outside Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Artist Nikola Faler is seen working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 7th Zen Opuzen art festival in Opuzen, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Chief Cadmus Delorme, left to right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe walk though a field prior to a ceremony at the site of a former residential school where small flags which were placed, last month, in spots where...more
Employees of an assembly factory stand by to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine aboard a bus during a mass vaccination program for people over 40 years of age at a university in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A guest poses at the opening ceremony and screening of "Annette" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Marks of the letters in the facade of the Champlain Towers South complex are seen as search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site in Surfside, Florida, after the managed demolition of the remaining part of the building. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
LGBT+ activists hold a rainbow flag as they protest over the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues, as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A boy bathes under a tap of a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is helped by a medic, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a...more
Felipe Luther, 37, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio) who also works as a street-sweeper, stands on a garbage truck as he works at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2017, Luther got a full scholarship...more
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Jury members Mylene Farmer, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop and Jessica Hausner pose at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.
Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat
A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.
New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade
The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.
In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals
All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered as a tight-knit family who loved taking walks on the beach and spending time together.
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.