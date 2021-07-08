Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
England fans celebrate after their semi-final Euro match against Denmark, in Piccadilly Circus, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A member of the Israeli search and rescue team (left) salutes in front of the rubble that once was Champlain Towers South during a prayer ceremony and a moment of silence in Surfside, Florida. Jose A Iglesias/Pool.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Actor Adam Driver attends the screening of "Annette" in Cannes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Police stand guard near the private residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by gunmen with assault rifles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Toni Tanama, a 31-year-old man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), stands while waiting with his relatives for the funeral of his 51-year-old mother who passed away due to the coronavirus at a Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Boat Captain Bernie Vinoski looks at dead fish at Bay Vista Park, as Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane hours before an expected landfall on Florida's northern Gulf Coast, in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden againsty Denmark during their Euro semi-final match at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A huge rainbow balloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, is seen at Hungary's parliament in protest against anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in Tampa. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Flames and smoke emerge from the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi as it is blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun during national Memorial Day commemorations, in Pyongyang, North Korea.   KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series 'Coronation Street', in Manchester. Scott Heppell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Search-and-rescue efforts continue after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the shared border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, after it was closed when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen at his private home in Port-au-Prince, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Artist Nikola Faler is seen working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 7th Zen Opuzen art festival in Opuzen, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
England fans celebrate after their match against Denmark at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Director Bong Joon-ho poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Chief Cadmus Delorme, left to right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe walk though a field prior to a ceremony at the site of a former residential school where small flags which were placed, last month, in spots where ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves, in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan, Canada. Liam Richards/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A guest poses at the opening ceremony and screening of "Annette" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is helped by a medic, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a month, at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows former docks on a Salton Sea’s beach, with the water much further away, as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Denmark fans look dejected after losing their match against England, at Kildeparken, Aalborg, Denmark. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
