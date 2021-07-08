Top Photos of the Day
A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
England fans celebrate after their semi-final Euro match against Denmark, in Piccadilly Circus, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo
A member of the Israeli search and rescue team (left) salutes in front of the rubble that once was Champlain Towers South during a prayer ceremony and a moment of silence in Surfside, Florida. Jose A Iglesias/Pool.
Actor Adam Driver attends the screening of "Annette" in Cannes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police stand guard near the private residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by gunmen with assault rifles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Toni Tanama, a 31-year-old man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), stands while waiting with his relatives for the funeral of his 51-year-old mother who passed away due to the coronavirus at a Muslim burial area provided by the government...more
Boat Captain Bernie Vinoski looks at dead fish at Bay Vista Park, as Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane hours before an expected landfall on Florida's northern Gulf Coast, in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden againsty Denmark during their Euro semi-final match at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
A huge rainbow balloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, is seen at Hungary's parliament in protest against anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marton Monus
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Tampa Bay Lightning players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in Tampa. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Flames and smoke emerge from the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi as it is blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun during national Memorial Day commemorations, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series 'Coronation Street', in Manchester. Scott Heppell/Pool
Search-and-rescue efforts continue after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the shared border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, after it was closed when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen at his private home in Port-au-Prince, in Dajabon,...more
Artist Nikola Faler is seen working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 7th Zen Opuzen art festival in Opuzen, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
England fans celebrate after their match against Denmark at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Director Bong Joon-ho poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Chief Cadmus Delorme, left to right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe walk though a field prior to a ceremony at the site of a former residential school where small flags which were placed, last month, in spots where...more
A guest poses at the opening ceremony and screening of "Annette" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is helped by a medic, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a...more
An aerial view shows former docks on a Salton Sea’s beach, with the water much further away, as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Denmark fans look dejected after losing their match against England, at Kildeparken, Aalborg, Denmark. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
