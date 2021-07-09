Top Photos of the Day
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
People make their way on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Asylum-seeking migrant families go through a fence to exit a private property while being escorted by the U.S. National Guard officers after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A child looks for metal pieces while sitting behind cars burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti....more
Cast member Matt Damon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riders in action during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Toni Tanama, a 31-year-old man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), stands while waiting with his relatives for the funeral of his 51-year-old mother who passed away due to the coronavirus at a Muslim burial area provided by the government...more
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A huge rainbow balloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, is seen at Hungary's parliament in protest against anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Tampa Bay Lightning players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in Tampa. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Flames and smoke emerge from the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi as it is blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun during national Memorial Day commemorations, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series 'Coronation Street', in Manchester. Scott Heppell/Pool
Director Bong Joon-ho poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the shared border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, after it was closed when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen at his private home in Port-au-Prince, in Dajabon,...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers
A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.
First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants.
Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths
Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, as a surge in infections overwhelmed parts of the hospital system in densely populated Java and with portable oxygen supplies running out in six towns.
Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war
Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.