Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 9, 2021 | 11:27am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 22
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
2 / 22
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 22
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Close
4 / 22
People make their way on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People make their way on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
People make their way on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 22
Asylum-seeking migrant families go through a fence to exit a private property  while being escorted by the U.S. National Guard officers after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families go through a fence to exit a private property  while being escorted by the U.S. National Guard officers after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families go through a fence to exit a private property  while being escorted by the U.S. National Guard officers after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
6 / 22
A child looks for metal pieces while sitting behind cars burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

A child looks for metal pieces while sitting behind cars burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A child looks for metal pieces while sitting behind cars burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Close
7 / 22
Cast member Matt Damon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Cast member Matt Damon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Cast member Matt Damon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 22
Riders in action during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Riders in action during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Riders in action during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 22
A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 22
Toni Tanama, a 31-year-old man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), stands while waiting with his relatives for the funeral of his 51-year-old mother who passed away due to the coronavirus at a Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Toni Tanama, a 31-year-old man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), stands while waiting with his relatives for the funeral of his 51-year-old mother who passed away due to the coronavirus at a Muslim burial area provided by the government...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Toni Tanama, a 31-year-old man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), stands while waiting with his relatives for the funeral of his 51-year-old mother who passed away due to the coronavirus at a Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
11 / 22
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Elena Lenina poses at the screening of "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
12 / 22
A huge rainbow balloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, is seen at Hungary's parliament in protest against anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marton Monus

A huge rainbow balloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, is seen at Hungary's parliament in protest against anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A huge rainbow balloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, is seen at Hungary's parliament in protest against anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
13 / 22
Tampa Bay Lightning players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in Tampa. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in Tampa. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in Tampa. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 22
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Close
15 / 22
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 22
Flames and smoke emerge from the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi as it is blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Flames and smoke emerge from the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi as it is blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Flames and smoke emerge from the house of jailed Palestinian assailant Muntasir Al-Shalabi as it is blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
17 / 22
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
18 / 22
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun during national Memorial Day commemorations, in Pyongyang, North Korea.   KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun during national Memorial Day commemorations, in Pyongyang, North Korea.   KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun during national Memorial Day commemorations, in Pyongyang, North Korea.   KCNA via REUTERS
Close
19 / 22
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series 'Coronation Street', in Manchester. Scott Heppell/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series 'Coronation Street', in Manchester. Scott Heppell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series 'Coronation Street', in Manchester. Scott Heppell/Pool
Close
20 / 22
Director Bong Joon-ho poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Director Bong Joon-ho poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Director Bong Joon-ho poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
21 / 22
Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the shared border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, after it was closed when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen at his private home in Port-au-Prince, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the shared border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, after it was closed when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen at his private home in Port-au-Prince, in Dajabon,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the shared border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, after it was closed when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen at his private home in Port-au-Prince, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 08 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 07 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 06 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 05 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.

First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants.

Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, as a surge in infections overwhelmed parts of the hospital system in densely populated Java and with portable oxygen supplies running out in six towns.

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast