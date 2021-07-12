Top Photos of the Day
Men and children with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Italy celebrate with the trophy after defeating England to win the Euro 2020, at Wembley Stadium in London. Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive to the bank of the Rio Grande river on an inflatable raft after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Former Mujahideen hold weapons to support Afghan forces in their fight against Taliban, on the outskirts of Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Jalil Ahmad
Model Bella Hadid poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conduct a search operation following a lightning strike at a watch tower near Amer Fort in Jaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Police officers detain a person during a protest, as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrate with the trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person holds a flag in front of the Loyalist Corcrain Redmanville bonfire, which was lit to mark the start of the unionist Twelfth celebrations, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli hospital, as he recovers following scheduled surgery on his colon, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa rides Arbitrator Joe in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cast member Tim Roth comes down the stairs as Director Mia Hansen-Love and cast members Vicky Krieps, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Hampus Nordenson pose at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A dog grins as local residents check a yard burnt by a forest fire in the settlement of Dzhabyk in Chelyabinsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Protesters demonstrate against finance ministers from G20 countries and their policies as they meet in Venice, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists and locals dance at the Barceloneta beach, as indoor nightlife venues were shut again by Catalonia's regional government in a bid to stop the increase of COVID-19 cases in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Parents of students abducted at Bethel Baptist High School pray for their safe return around discarded shoes left behind by the children, in Kaduna, Nigeria. REUTERS/Bosan Yakusak
England fans celebrate their first goal while watching the Euro match outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates winning Euro 2020 with teammates at Wembley stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
People enjoy silent disco stage at Exit festival, in Novi Sad, Serbia. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
A general view of riders in action during stage 15 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Children take part in unionist Twelfth celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nard
