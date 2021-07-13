Top Photos of the Day
The Italy team drive through Rome on a open top bus tour after they won Euro 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a vaccine mobilization event at TCF center in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A guest poses at the screening of the film "BAC Nord" Out of Competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Members of the military patrol past looted shops as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A fire truck drives across a forest burnt by wildfire towards to the settlement of Zapasnoye in Chelyabinsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper and center Steven Stamkos (91) spray champagne during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tesla CEO Elon Musk departs after taking the stand to defend Tesla Inc's 2016 deal for SolarCity in a case before the Delaware Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conduct a search operation following a lightning strike at a watch tower near Amer Fort in Jaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children take part in unionist Twelfth celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police officers detain a person during a protest, as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A relative of Abdul Rochman, a 36-year-old man who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), cries after his funeral at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19 pandemic, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia....more
A man looks on outside the court house during a hearing of former Senators Youri Latortue and Steven Benoit following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Cast members Yuriy Borisov, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Ivan Dorn, Chulpan Khamatova, Yuliya Peresild and Semyon Serzin jump as they pose at the screening of the film "Petrov's Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she gives statements ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Stefanie Loos/ Pool via REUTERS
Director Wes Anderson poses with cast members Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton at the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border police members as Israeli forces confiscate a healthcare clinic in Yatta, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Evan Betony of Tonalea, Arizona, gets tossed off the horse Young Carma in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd...more
Men and children with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A dog grins as local residents check a yard burnt by a forest fire in the settlement of Dzhabyk in Chelyabinsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
The Italy team drive through Rome on a open top bus tour after they won Euro 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People inspect the damage at the site where a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Cast members Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps pose at the photocall for the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa
Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or burned shopping malls in South Africa, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma boiled over.
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Dozens dead in fire at Iraqi coronavirus hospital
The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rises as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Italy celebrates Euro win with parade
Team Italy parades through the streets of Rome after its victory over England at Wembley, winning the European Championship trophy for the first time since 1968.
Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade
Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with a parade on water.
England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final
England and Italian fans react after the Euro 2020 final.
Cuba sees biggest protests in decades
Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.