Pictures | Tue Jul 13, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

The Italy team drive through Rome on a open top bus tour after they won Euro 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a vaccine mobilization event at TCF center in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A guest poses at the screening of the film "BAC Nord" Out of Competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Members of the military patrol past looted shops as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A fire truck drives across a forest burnt by wildfire towards to the settlement of Zapasnoye in Chelyabinsk Region, Russia.  REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper and center Steven Stamkos (91) spray champagne during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Tesla CEO Elon Musk departs after taking the stand to defend Tesla Inc's 2016 deal for SolarCity in a case before the Delaware Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conduct a search operation following a lightning strike at a watch tower near Amer Fort in Jaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Children take part in unionist Twelfth celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Police officers detain a person during a protest, as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A relative of Abdul Rochman, a 36-year-old man who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), cries after his funeral at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19 pandemic, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A relative of Abdul Rochman, a 36-year-old man who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), cries after his funeral at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19 pandemic, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A man looks on outside the court house during a hearing of former Senators Youri Latortue and Steven Benoit following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Cast members Yuriy Borisov, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Ivan Dorn, Chulpan Khamatova, Yuliya Peresild and Semyon Serzin jump as they pose at the screening of the film "Petrov's Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she gives statements ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Stefanie Loos/ Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Director Wes Anderson poses with cast members Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton at the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border police members as Israeli forces confiscate a healthcare clinic in Yatta, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Evan Betony of Tonalea, Arizona, gets tossed off the horse Young Carma in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.   REUTERS/Todd Korol

Evan Betony of Tonalea, Arizona, gets tossed off the horse Young Carma in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Men and children with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A dog grins as local residents check a yard burnt by a forest fire in the settlement of Dzhabyk in Chelyabinsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
The Italy team drive through Rome on a open top bus tour after they won Euro 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
People inspect the damage at the site where a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Cast members Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps pose at the photocall for the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
