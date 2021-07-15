Top Photos of the Day
Fireworks explode around the Eiffel Tower during celebrations to mark Bastille Day, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest poses at the screening of the film "Les Olympiades" (Paris, 13th District) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A man fishes on a boat at Lake Hamana in the sun set in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of the Cuban government outside the Cuban Embassy, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A worker rests while preparing a grave at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims as the case surges, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan. REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai
A boy plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides on a motorbike past a burning tyre, during a demonstration by relatives of some of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast, near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer escorts him to a lunch with the Senate Democratic Caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sharon Stone poses at the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People loot an area near a burning warehouse after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman shelters from the sun beneath an umbrella as she leaves an office block, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A police officer helps a woman with a dog during a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman and a kid sit under an umbrella at a beach in Barcelona, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly past Carrousel du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A humvee belonging Afghan Special Forces is seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold up "Stand Up To Racism" banners in front of the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England. REUTERS/Peter Powell
Emigres in the Little Havana neighborhood react as they gather following reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Thick smoke causes the sun to glow red over an abandoned farmhouse as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, near Beatty, Oregon. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A health worker rests inside a booth as she conducts a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cast members Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps pose at the photocall for the film "Bergman Island" in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Haitian National Police officer guards a street in the Petion-Ville neighborhood almost a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
U.S. President Joe Biden deplanes at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder
Police officers stand guard during a protest outside the home of the caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy, over his refusal to let the lead investigator question Lebanon's security chief, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A dwarf cow named Rani is pictured at a farm as owner hopes to break the record for smallest cow in the world, in Nabinagar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democratic members of the Texas state legislature who fled the state in an effort to slow changes to election laws and voter access, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of an exiled Cuban community attends a march as the community reacts to reports of protests in Cuba against the deteriorating economy, in North Bergen, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A France flag is seen as the peloton passes during stage 17 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
A Greenpeace activist carries a model head depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Lourdes Luna, relative of Leidy Luna, who died during the collapse of a building in Miami, is greeted by a woman as she leaves the airport after the arrival of Leydi's body to the Silvio Pettirossi International airport in Luque, Paraguay....more
Palestinians shop at a livestock market, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of the military patrol past looted shops as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Actors Souheila Yacoub and Deborah Lukumuena gesture as they arrive at the screening of the film "Titane" in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
