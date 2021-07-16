Top Photos of the Day
Lebanese army members take cover behind shields as they deploy during a protest after Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad al-Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A healthcare worker administers a Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine to a woman during a vaccination rollout for homeless at a vaccination centre in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Eva Manez
A worker rests while preparing a grave at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims as the case surges, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Three women stand on a sidewalk in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A man fishes on a boat at Lake Hamana in the sun set in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident seated on a parked motorcycle surveys damage from the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the first round at the 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
An artist performs during the variety show "20 20" at Wintergarten theatre after the COVID-19 lockdown measures were eased, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Fireworks explode around the Eiffel Tower during celebrations to mark Bastille Day, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest poses at the screening of the film "Les Olympiades" (Paris, 13th District) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of the Cuban government outside the Cuban Embassy, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
People on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan. REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai
A boy plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides on a motorbike past a burning tyre, during a demonstration by relatives of some of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast, near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Sharon Stone poses at the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People loot an area near a burning warehouse after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman shelters from the sun beneath an umbrella as she leaves an office block, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A police officer helps a woman with a dog during a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman and a kid sit under an umbrella at a beach in Barcelona, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A humvee belonging Afghan Special Forces is seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Emigres in the Little Havana neighborhood react as they gather following reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Thick smoke causes the sun to glow red over an abandoned farmhouse as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, near Beatty, Oregon. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A health worker rests inside a booth as she conducts a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cast members Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps pose at the photocall for the film "Bergman Island" in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Haitian National Police officer guards a street in the Petion-Ville neighborhood almost a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
U.S. President Joe Biden deplanes at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder
Police officers stand guard during a protest outside the home of the caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy, over his refusal to let the lead investigator question Lebanon's security chief, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A dwarf cow named Rani is pictured at a farm as owner hopes to break the record for smallest cow in the world, in Nabinagar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Palestinians shop at a livestock market, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
