Fri Jul 16, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

Lebanese army members take cover behind shields as they deploy during a protest after Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad al-Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A healthcare worker administers a Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine to a woman during a vaccination rollout for homeless at a vaccination centre in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Eva Manez

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A worker rests while preparing a grave at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims as the case surges, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Three women stand on a sidewalk in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A man fishes on a boat at Lake Hamana in the sun set in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A resident seated on a parked motorcycle surveys damage from the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the first round at the 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
An artist performs during the variety show "20 20" at Wintergarten theatre after the COVID-19 lockdown measures were eased, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Fireworks explode around the Eiffel Tower during celebrations to mark Bastille Day, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A guest poses at the screening of the film "Les Olympiades" (Paris, 13th District) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of the Cuban government outside the Cuban Embassy, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
People on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan. REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A boy plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A man rides on a motorbike past a burning tyre, during a demonstration by relatives of some of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast, near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Sharon Stone poses at the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
People loot an area near a burning warehouse after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A woman shelters from the sun beneath an umbrella as she leaves an office block, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A police officer helps a woman with a dog during a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A woman and a kid sit under an umbrella at a beach in Barcelona, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A humvee belonging Afghan Special Forces is seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Emigres in the Little Havana neighborhood react as they gather following reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida.   REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Thick smoke causes the sun to glow red over an abandoned farmhouse as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, near Beatty, Oregon.  REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A health worker rests inside a booth as she conducts a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Cast members Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps pose at the photocall for the film "Bergman Island" in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A Haitian National Police officer guards a street in the Petion-Ville neighborhood almost a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.  REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden deplanes at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Police officers stand guard during a protest outside the home of the caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy, over his refusal to let the lead investigator question Lebanon's security chief, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A dwarf cow named Rani is pictured at a farm as owner hopes to break the record for smallest cow in the world, in Nabinagar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Palestinians shop at a livestock market, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 15 2021
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 14 2021
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 13 2021
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 12 2021

Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes

Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes

Hollywood A-listers, music stars and fashion models mingled at the amfAR charity gala on the French Riviera on Friday, as the swanky dinner and auction returned to the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, slimmed down due to the pandemic.

Firefighters battle Washington State Chuweah Creek Fire

Firefighters battle Washington State Chuweah Creek Fire

In Washington state, firefighters have contained about 20% of a lightning-caused fire near Nespelem, which has burned nearly 23,000 acres (9,270 hectares) northeast of Seattle since Monday, mostly on tribal lands of the Colville Reservation.

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

More than 1,000 people are missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium, where waters are still rising.

Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers

Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers

Much of the Netherlands is below sea level, protected by a complex system of ancient dykes and modern cement barriers that hold back water from the sea and rivers.

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.

Severe drought marks California landscape

Severe drought marks California landscape

Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.

Dixie fire grows in California

Dixie fire grows in California

The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's deadliest wildfire disaster.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

