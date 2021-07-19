Top Photos of the Day

Jewish worshippers sleep during Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, as the country grapples with an outbreak of the...more

Jewish worshippers sleep during Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, as the country grapples with an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta COVID variant, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

