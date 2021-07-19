Top Photos of the Day
Trash, including bottles and barrels, is pictured following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Director Julia Ducournau, Palme d'Or award winner for the film "Titane", poses at a photocall after the closing of the Cannes festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov
Lorena Garcia, 23, carries her two-year-old son Wilder, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, while he plays with his aunt as they leave...more
A girl poses for a photo in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Horses climb a hillside that was burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A demonstrator dressed as the statue of Liberty takes part in a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People pray at a gathering of emigres in reaction to reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee...more
Ryad Merhy in action against Zhaoxin Zhang during their WBA World Cruiserweight match in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Collin Morikawa of the U.S. celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship in Sandwich, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Cinema fans wearing protective face masks watch guests' arrivals during the closing ceremony of Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman stands in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Environmental activist gestures during a rally against a seismic exploration and oil exploitation project in the Argentine sea, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
A garden dwarf and a barrel lie among the debris following floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Jewish worshippers sleep during Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, as the country grapples with an outbreak of the...more
People observe a fire in the Canadian BRP factory, dedicated to making off-road vehicles, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Tokyo 2020 stages a giant 10-metre "MOCCO" puppet performance ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The puppet was created by children from Japan's Northeastern region that was devoted by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in 2011...more
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands inside an abandoned house near fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A worker clears broken trees and rubbish on a road following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A firefighter works as all-terrain vehicles catch fire at the Canadian BRP factory, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Volunteers apply deodorant to Tania Vega after she took a bath on a bus equipped with showers during a mass vaccination program for people living on the streets, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
A part of the interior of the home of Rosa Julia Garza, grandmother of Wilder Ladino Garcia, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, is...more
Dead fish are caught in a litter boom in an estuary after chemicals entered the water system from a warehouse which was burned during days of looting following the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa....more
Volunteer Starla Zo Dore tends to the wounds of a horse burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem as it recovers on a ranch, operated by volunteers with area animal welfare nonprofit Okandogs, in Rock Island, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
A car is pictured at a cemetary following heavy rainfalls in Dernau, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Sharon Stone, on stage. during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man looks on outside a house in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
