Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 19, 2021 | 8:24am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Trash, including bottles and barrels, is pictured following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Trash, including bottles and barrels, is pictured following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Trash, including bottles and barrels, is pictured following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 30
Director Julia Ducournau, Palme d'Or award winner for the film "Titane", poses at a photocall after the closing of the Cannes festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Director Julia Ducournau, Palme d'Or award winner for the film "Titane", poses at a photocall after the closing of the Cannes festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Director Julia Ducournau, Palme d'Or award winner for the film "Titane", poses at a photocall after the closing of the Cannes festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Close
2 / 30
A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov

A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov
Close
3 / 30
Lorena Garcia, 23, carries her two-year-old son Wilder, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, while he plays with his aunt as they leave the Directorate of Children, Adolescents and Family (DINAF), in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Lorena Garcia, 23, carries her two-year-old son Wilder, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, while he plays with his aunt as they leave...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Lorena Garcia, 23, carries her two-year-old son Wilder, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, while he plays with his aunt as they leave the Directorate of Children, Adolescents and Family (DINAF), in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 30
A girl poses for a photo in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A girl poses for a photo in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
A girl poses for a photo in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
5 / 30
Horses climb a hillside that was burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Horses climb a hillside that was burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Horses climb a hillside that was burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 30
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 30
A demonstrator dressed as the statue of Liberty takes part in a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A demonstrator dressed as the statue of Liberty takes part in a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
A demonstrator dressed as the statue of Liberty takes part in a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 30
People pray at a gathering of emigres in reaction to reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida.   REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

People pray at a gathering of emigres in reaction to reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida.   REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
People pray at a gathering of emigres in reaction to reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida.   REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
9 / 30
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
10 / 30
Ryad Merhy in action against  Zhaoxin Zhang during their WBA World Cruiserweight match in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ryad Merhy in action against  Zhaoxin Zhang during their WBA World Cruiserweight match in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Ryad Merhy in action against  Zhaoxin Zhang during their WBA World Cruiserweight match in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 30
Collin Morikawa of the U.S. celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship in Sandwich, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Collin Morikawa of the U.S. celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship in Sandwich, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Collin Morikawa of the U.S. celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship in Sandwich, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
12 / 30
Cinema fans wearing protective face masks watch guests' arrivals during the closing ceremony of Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cinema fans wearing protective face masks watch guests' arrivals during the closing ceremony of Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Cinema fans wearing protective face masks watch guests' arrivals during the closing ceremony of Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 30
A woman stands in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman stands in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
A woman stands in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 30
Environmental activist gestures during a rally against a seismic exploration and oil exploitation project in the Argentine sea, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Environmental activist gestures during a rally against a seismic exploration and oil exploitation project in the Argentine sea, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Environmental activist gestures during a rally against a seismic exploration and oil exploitation project in the Argentine sea, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
15 / 30
A garden dwarf and a barrel lie among the debris following floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A garden dwarf and a barrel lie among the debris following floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A garden dwarf and a barrel lie among the debris following floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 30
Jewish worshippers sleep during Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, as the country grapples with an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta COVID variant, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshippers sleep during Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, as the country grapples with an outbreak of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Jewish worshippers sleep during Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, as the country grapples with an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta COVID variant, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 30
People observe a fire in the Canadian BRP factory, dedicated to making off-road vehicles, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People observe a fire in the Canadian BRP factory, dedicated to making off-road vehicles, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
People observe a fire in the Canadian BRP factory, dedicated to making off-road vehicles, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
18 / 30
Tokyo 2020 stages a giant 10-metre "MOCCO" puppet performance ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The puppet was created by children from Japan's Northeastern region that was devoted by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in 2011 and is supposed to celebrate the reconstruction effort.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tokyo 2020 stages a giant 10-metre "MOCCO" puppet performance ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The puppet was created by children from Japan's Northeastern region that was devoted by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in 2011...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Tokyo 2020 stages a giant 10-metre "MOCCO" puppet performance ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The puppet was created by children from Japan's Northeastern region that was devoted by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in 2011 and is supposed to celebrate the reconstruction effort.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 30
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
20 / 30
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands inside an abandoned house near fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands inside an abandoned house near fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands inside an abandoned house near fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
21 / 30
A worker clears broken trees and rubbish on a road following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A worker clears broken trees and rubbish on a road following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
A worker clears broken trees and rubbish on a road following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
22 / 30
A firefighter works as all-terrain vehicles catch fire at the Canadian BRP factory, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A firefighter works as all-terrain vehicles catch fire at the Canadian BRP factory, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
A firefighter works as all-terrain vehicles catch fire at the Canadian BRP factory, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
23 / 30
Volunteers apply deodorant to Tania Vega after she took a bath on a bus equipped with showers during a mass vaccination program for people living on the streets, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Volunteers apply deodorant to Tania Vega after she took a bath on a bus equipped with showers during a mass vaccination program for people living on the streets, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Volunteers apply deodorant to Tania Vega after she took a bath on a bus equipped with showers during a mass vaccination program for people living on the streets, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
Close
24 / 30
A part of the interior of the home of Rosa Julia Garza, grandmother of Wilder Ladino Garcia, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, is seen in the village of San Jose de Miramar, Honduras. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A part of the interior of the home of Rosa Julia Garza, grandmother of Wilder Ladino Garcia, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, is...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A part of the interior of the home of Rosa Julia Garza, grandmother of Wilder Ladino Garcia, who was found alone in June near a cargo truck that carried dozens of migrants making their way through Veracruz state to the U.S. border with Mexico, is seen in the village of San Jose de Miramar, Honduras. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
25 / 30
Dead fish are caught in a litter boom in an estuary after chemicals entered the water system from a warehouse which was burned during days of looting following the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Dead fish are caught in a litter boom in an estuary after chemicals entered the water system from a warehouse which was burned during days of looting following the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Dead fish are caught in a litter boom in an estuary after chemicals entered the water system from a warehouse which was burned during days of looting following the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
26 / 30
Volunteer Starla Zo Dore tends to the wounds of a horse burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem as it recovers on a ranch, operated by volunteers with area animal welfare nonprofit Okandogs, in Rock Island, Washington.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Volunteer Starla Zo Dore tends to the wounds of a horse burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem as it recovers on a ranch, operated by volunteers with area animal welfare nonprofit Okandogs, in Rock Island, Washington.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Volunteer Starla Zo Dore tends to the wounds of a horse burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem as it recovers on a ranch, operated by volunteers with area animal welfare nonprofit Okandogs, in Rock Island, Washington.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
27 / 30
A car is pictured at a cemetary following heavy rainfalls in Dernau, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A car is pictured at a cemetary following heavy rainfalls in Dernau, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
A car is pictured at a cemetary following heavy rainfalls in Dernau, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
28 / 30
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Sharon Stone, on stage. during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Sharon Stone, on stage. during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Sharon Stone, on stage. during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 30
A man looks on outside a house in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man looks on outside a house in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
A man looks on outside a house in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Jul 16 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 16 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 15 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 14 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.

Thai protesters clash with police near Government House

Thai protesters clash with police near Government House

Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse protesters trying to march on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office on Sunday to demand he resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.

Immunized pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers

Immunized pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers

Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against COVID-19 take part in the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom.

Dixie fire grows in California

Dixie fire grows in California

The Dixie fire, California's largest, has burned over 23 square miles and continues burning toward the northeast.

Hunger strike by undocumented migrant workers continues in Belgium

Hunger strike by undocumented migrant workers continues in Belgium

Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital continue a weeks-long hunger strike to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.

The stories behind 30 of our iconic Olympic photos

The stories behind 30 of our iconic Olympic photos

A look back at 30 of our iconic images from past summer Olympics.

In pictures: The devastation of Europe's floods

In pictures: The devastation of Europe's floods

Flooding has devastated parts of Western Europe, with the German states of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as parts of Belgium, among the worst hit.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar became the youngest rider to win back-to-back Tour de France titles on Sunday.

Western Europe flood deaths rise as search continues

Western Europe flood deaths rise as search continues

Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany and Belgium for survivors after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and claimed at least 188 lives.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast