Top Photos of the Day

A rainbow is seen during the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race during the 2021 Olympic Games, in Dover, Ohio. "That gave me a small heart...more
Mary Simon conducts an inspection of the guard after being sworn in as Canada's first indigenous Governor General during a ceremony in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A bulldozer operator rests as ash from the Dixie Fire blankets Crescent Mills, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan celebrates after winning the street skateboarding final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People gather around a car where volunteers distribute food to refugees at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, exits following his arraignment hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kelly Claes of the United States in action against Latvia during volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/John Sibley
A man walks past a mural under an overpass in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, take cover from stones thrown at them by supporters of President Kais Saied, outside the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Pig farmer Cheng, 47, wades through floodwaters past pig carcasses next to a farmland following heavy rainfall in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Volunteers take part in a mural project named "Mural de la hermandad" (Wall of brotherhood), painted on the border fence that divides Mexico from U.S. to raise awareness about migration, in Mexicali, state of Baja California, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor...more
Supporter of pop star Britney Spears Melanie Mandarano holds a postcard on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vehicles destroyed by Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
Thomas Daley of Britain and Matty Lee of Britain react on the podium after winning the gold medal after the 10m platform synchro at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view inside the stadium, as the beach volleyball match between Czech Republic and Latvia was cancelled due to the coronavirus, at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway celebrates victory in the triathlon distance final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavskiy, Denis Abliazin and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold in team artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert serves The Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, the world's most expensive french fries, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, at Serendipity 3 restaurant New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl walks to school during the reopening of schools, for the delayed academic year 2021 in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Ash from the Dixie Fire blankets Crescent Mills, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
Police patrols near people gathered in the streets of Benidorm, ahead of a night-time curfew which comes into effect tonight (01:00-06:00), as regional authorities in Valencia try to contain the rise of the coronavirus, in Spain. REUTERS/Eva Manez
A man takes part in a protest against the U.S. economic embargo in Cuba, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Eldric Sella Rodriguez of the Refugee Olympic Team lies on the ground after being knocked down during his fight against Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rayssa Leal of Brazil and Momiji Nishiya of Japan pose with their medals during the street skateboarding medal ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Adam Peaty of Britain celebrates winning gold in the 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Participants walk in front of a poster showing Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban reading: "Do you want me to steal our privacy? We say no to your observation!" during a protest against the Hungarian government for using Pegasus spyware to monitor...more
Burlesque dancer Trixie Minx performs masked up as it was requested that both the attendees and performers mask up for the "Sultry Sundays" performance at The Howlin' Wolf as Louisiana amid the Delta variant in New Orleans, Louisiana....more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
