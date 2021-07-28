Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jul 28, 2021 | 8:27am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in action against Brazil during handball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in action against Brazil during handball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in action against Brazil during handball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 22
Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass), a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19, that will be mandatory for indoor dining, cultural and sports events from next week, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass), a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, has tested...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass), a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19, that will be mandatory for indoor dining, cultural and sports events from next week, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 22
U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell wipes tears prior to testifying before the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell wipes tears prior to testifying before the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell wipes tears prior to testifying before the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Close
3 / 22
An Israeli soldier sprays pepper spray towards a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

An Israeli soldier sprays pepper spray towards a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
An Israeli soldier sprays pepper spray towards a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
4 / 22
Silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask looks down during the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask looks down during the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask looks down during the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
5 / 22
Vehicles destroyed by Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Vehicles destroyed by Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Vehicles destroyed by Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
6 / 22
Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms. Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms. Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms. Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
7 / 22
Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a medical station during the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a medical station during the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a medical station during the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
8 / 22
A woman goes up the stairs at a school where people with disabilities and their families have been taking shelter after their settlement was burned down by gangs a month ago, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A woman goes up the stairs at a school where people with disabilities and their families have been taking shelter after their settlement was burned down by gangs a month ago, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
A woman goes up the stairs at a school where people with disabilities and their families have been taking shelter after their settlement was burned down by gangs a month ago, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
9 / 22
The sun, red due to haze from fires, sets in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

The sun, red due to haze from fires, sets in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
The sun, red due to haze from fires, sets in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Close
10 / 22
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone is embraced by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn following the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone is embraced by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn following the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone is embraced by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn following the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Close
11 / 22
Zach Harting of the United States in action during the 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Zach Harting of the United States in action during the 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Zach Harting of the United States in action during the 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 22
Light filters through the bullet-ridden roof of a classroom where the bodies of at least 27 dead soldiers from Ethiopia's military are lying in the village of Sheweate Hugum in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Light filters through the bullet-ridden roof of a classroom where the bodies of at least 27 dead soldiers from Ethiopia's military are lying in the village of Sheweate Hugum in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Light filters through the bullet-ridden roof of a classroom where the bodies of at least 27 dead soldiers from Ethiopia's military are lying in the village of Sheweate Hugum in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini
Close
13 / 22
Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during the mixed 10m air pistol competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during the mixed 10m air pistol competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during the mixed 10m air pistol competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
14 / 22
Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during the 64kg group B competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during the 64kg group B competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during the 64kg group B competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Close
15 / 22
Gold medalists Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova, Liliia Akhaimova and Viktoriia Listunova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium with silver medalists Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gold medalists Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova, Liliia Akhaimova and Viktoriia Listunova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium with silver medalists Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Gold medalists Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova, Liliia Akhaimova and Viktoriia Listunova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium with silver medalists Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 22
Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action during the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action during the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action during the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
17 / 22
Joseph Schooling of Singapore in action during the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Joseph Schooling of Singapore in action during the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Joseph Schooling of Singapore in action during the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 22
Japan players pose with their gold medals for softball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Japan players pose with their gold medals for softball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Japan players pose with their gold medals for softball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 22
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 22
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony from Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges recall how he was violently attacked at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony from Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges recall how he was violently attacked at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during the opening hearing of the U.S. House...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony from Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges recall how he was violently attacked at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Close
21 / 22
Entrepreneur Dominic Kahumbu and his team use a boat to harvest water hyacinth to be converted into biogas, on Lake Victoria, near the town of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Entrepreneur Dominic Kahumbu and his team use a boat to harvest water hyacinth to be converted into biogas, on Lake Victoria, near the town of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Entrepreneur Dominic Kahumbu and his team use a boat to harvest water hyacinth to be converted into biogas, on Lake Victoria, near the town of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 27 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 26 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 23 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Deadly wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast

Deadly wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast

At least three people have died and villages and some hotels were evacuated as wildfires erupted on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 29

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 29

Highlights from July 29 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Asylum-seeking migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of darkness

Asylum-seeking migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of darkness

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire

Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire

The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 200,000 acres.

Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets

Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets

Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital as rival groups battle with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.

Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer dreams of winning medal in Tokyo

Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer dreams of winning medal in Tokyo

Jose Gregorio Montilla, who began swimming when he was seven years old to help him recover from operations to treat a joint condition called arthrogryposis, hopes to bring home a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which begin on Aug. 24.

Italians protest 'Green Pass' proof of COVID immunity

Italians protest 'Green Pass' proof of COVID immunity

The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced that proof of vaccination, a negative test or immunity would soon be mandatory for activities including indoor dining, gyms, pools, stadiums, museums and cinemas.

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Highlights from July 28 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast