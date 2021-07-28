Top Photos of the Day
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in action against Brazil during handball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass), a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, has tested...more
U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell wipes tears prior to testifying before the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
An Israeli soldier sprays pepper spray towards a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask looks down during the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Vehicles destroyed by Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms. Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a medical station during the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman goes up the stairs at a school where people with disabilities and their families have been taking shelter after their settlement was burned down by gangs a month ago, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
The sun, red due to haze from fires, sets in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone is embraced by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn following the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in...more
Zach Harting of the United States in action during the 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Light filters through the bullet-ridden roof of a classroom where the bodies of at least 27 dead soldiers from Ethiopia's military are lying in the village of Sheweate Hugum in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini
Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during the mixed 10m air pistol competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during the 64kg group B competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Gold medalists Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova, Liliia Akhaimova and Viktoriia Listunova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium with silver medalists Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United...more
Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action during the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Joseph Schooling of Singapore in action during the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Japan players pose with their gold medals for softball at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Edgar Su
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony from Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges recall how he was violently attacked at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during the opening hearing of the U.S. House...more
Entrepreneur Dominic Kahumbu and his team use a boat to harvest water hyacinth to be converted into biogas, on Lake Victoria, near the town of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
