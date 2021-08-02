Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A Libyan girl, who suffered burns in a fire on a boat of migrants, sits on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it reaches a rendezvous point with the Italian Coast Guard to medically evacuate injured and sick migrants, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Trees burn in flames during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line and wins gold in the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Health care workers stand near dead bodies prior moving them to a container, after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date, in Pathum Thani, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates crossing the finish line to win gold in the 100m final a the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A car stands amongst the smoke from the Dixie Fire along Bucks Lake Road, Meadow Valley, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A man casts his vote during a referendum to decide whether to investigate five former Mexican leaders, championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Mourad Aliev of France refuses to leave a ringside after the referee disqualified him during a fight with Cheavon Clarke of Britain in the men's super heavyweight quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Silver medallist, Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium in the women's shot put medal ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A protester dressed as French Republic's symbol Marianne, wearing Phrygian cap, attends a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in front of the Ministry of Health in Paris, France. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in the women's shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is escorted by police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
The US Forest Service performs a prescribed burn using incendiary balls dropped from a helicopter in Meadow Valley as a way to control the progress of the Dixie Fire, now at nearly a quarter million acres, California.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1500m round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Elizaveta Posadskikh of the Russian Olympic Committee in action during the BMX freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts during the men's 4x100 medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Jessica Ramsey of the United States wearing a protective face shield and Portious Warren of Trinidad & Tobago pose during the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in action during the men's 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
People attend GALA festival in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Xiaojun Lyu of China in action during the men's 18kg weightlifting group A at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland before competing in the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Athletes shelter from the sun after round 1 of the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Police officers clash with climate activists from the movement Ende Gelaende in Brunsbuettel, Germany.   REUTERS/Marcus Golejewski

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold after the men's RS:X sailing race at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in the individual trampolining gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A migrant boy with fuel burns on his face sits in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) operated by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after being rescued from a boat in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Megu Uyama of Japan warms up before the individual gymnastics trampolining at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A health official stands next to a refrigerated container holding a shipment of more than 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, donated to Kenya by the the British government, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
