Top Photos of the Day
A Libyan girl, who suffered burns in a fire on a boat of migrants, sits on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it reaches a rendezvous point with the Italian Coast Guard to medically evacuate injured and sick migrants, off the coast of...more
Trees burn in flames during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line and wins gold in the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Health care workers stand near dead bodies prior moving them to a container, after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date,...more
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates crossing the finish line to win gold in the 100m final a the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A car stands amongst the smoke from the Dixie Fire along Bucks Lake Road, Meadow Valley, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A man casts his vote during a referendum to decide whether to investigate five former Mexican leaders, championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mourad Aliev of France refuses to leave a ringside after the referee disqualified him during a fight with Cheavon Clarke of Britain in the men's super heavyweight quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Silver medallist, Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium in the women's shot put medal ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A protester dressed as French Republic's symbol Marianne, wearing Phrygian cap, attends a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight...more
Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in the women's shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is escorted by police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The US Forest Service performs a prescribed burn using incendiary balls dropped from a helicopter in Meadow Valley as a way to control the progress of the Dixie Fire, now at nearly a quarter million acres, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1500m round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Elizaveta Posadskikh of the Russian Olympic Committee in action during the BMX freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts during the men's 4x100 medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
Jessica Ramsey of the United States wearing a protective face shield and Portious Warren of Trinidad & Tobago pose during the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in action during the men's 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People attend GALA festival in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Xiaojun Lyu of China in action during the men's 18kg weightlifting group A at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of...more
Athletes shelter from the sun after round 1 of the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police officers clash with climate activists from the movement Ende Gelaende in Brunsbuettel, Germany. REUTERS/Marcus Golejewski
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold after the men's RS:X sailing race at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in the individual trampolining gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A migrant boy with fuel burns on his face sits in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) operated by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after being rescued from a boat in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the western...more
Megu Uyama of Japan warms up before the individual gymnastics trampolining at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A health official stands next to a refrigerated container holding a shipment of more than 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, donated to Kenya by the the British government, at the Jomo Kenyatta...more
