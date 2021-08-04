Edition:
Wed Aug 4, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
2 / 34
Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
3 / 34
Mikel Merino of Spain and Maya Yoshida of Japan react after a penalty that was later overruled by VAR during their semifinal soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Mikel Merino of Spain and Maya Yoshida of Japan react after a penalty that was later overruled by VAR during their semifinal soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Mikel Merino of Spain and Maya Yoshida of Japan react after a penalty that was later overruled by VAR during their semifinal soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4 / 34
A view of the site where Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, was found dead in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the site where Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, was found dead in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A view of the site where Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, was found dead in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
5 / 34
Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, looks on as she boards a flight to Vienna at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, looks on as she boards a flight to Vienna at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, looks on as she boards a flight to Vienna at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
6 / 34
A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, after almost a year since the blast, Lebanon. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, after almost a year since the blast, Lebanon. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, after almost a year since the blast, Lebanon. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
7 / 34
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), talks with Kamala Lyles, 20, during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the expiration of the federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), talks with Kamala Lyles, 20, during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the expiration of the federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), talks with Kamala Lyles, 20, during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the expiration of the federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
8 / 34
Captain Kadir Bayir sails as the night sky turns orange while Turkey's wildfires rage on at the shores of Cokertme village near Bodrum, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Captain Kadir Bayir sails as the night sky turns orange while Turkey's wildfires rage on at the shores of Cokertme village near Bodrum, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Captain Kadir Bayir sails as the night sky turns orange while Turkey's wildfires rage on at the shores of Cokertme village near Bodrum, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
9 / 34
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
10 / 34
Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
11 / 34
Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia's second largest lake which has dried up due to water diversion for regional irrigation needs and a warmer, drier climate, according to local residents and scientists, in Lake Poopo, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales

Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia's second largest lake which has dried up due to water diversion for regional irrigation needs and a warmer, drier climate, according to local residents and scientists, in Lake Poopo, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia's second largest lake which has dried up due to water diversion for regional irrigation needs and a warmer, drier climate, according to local residents and scientists, in Lake Poopo, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales
12 / 34
Luz Rivas watches her pigs, as the government announced the slaughter of tens of thousands of pigs after detecting outbreaks of African swine fever in pig farms across the country, in Canongo, Dajabon, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Luz Rivas watches her pigs, as the government announced the slaughter of tens of thousands of pigs after detecting outbreaks of African swine fever in pig farms across the country, in Canongo, Dajabon, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Luz Rivas watches her pigs, as the government announced the slaughter of tens of thousands of pigs after detecting outbreaks of African swine fever in pig farms across the country, in Canongo, Dajabon, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
13 / 34
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a child for nucleic acid testing following a new case of the coronavirus in Shanghai, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a child for nucleic acid testing following a new case of the coronavirus in Shanghai, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a child for nucleic acid testing following a new case of the coronavirus in Shanghai, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
14 / 34
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
15 / 34
Simone Biles of the United States congratulates Guan Chenchen of China after competing in the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles of the United States congratulates Guan Chenchen of China after competing in the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States congratulates Guan Chenchen of China after competing in the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
16 / 34
An Australian Defence Force member watches over a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club as the city experiences an extended lockdown, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An Australian Defence Force member watches over a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club as the city experiences an extended lockdown, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
An Australian Defence Force member watches over a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club as the city experiences an extended lockdown, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
17 / 34
The giant panda Huan Huan and her twin cub are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. ZooParc de Beauval/via REUTERS

The giant panda Huan Huan and her twin cub are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. ZooParc de Beauval/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
The giant panda Huan Huan and her twin cub are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. ZooParc de Beauval/via REUTERS
18 / 34
New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, listens to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark (not pictured) during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, listens to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark (not pictured) during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, listens to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark (not pictured) during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
19 / 34
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
20 / 34
Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
21 / 34
Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Shinagawa Station at the start of the working day amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan .REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Shinagawa Station at the start of the working day amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan .REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Shinagawa Station at the start of the working day amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan .REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
22 / 34
A firefighting helicopter carries water to drop during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A firefighting helicopter carries water to drop during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A firefighting helicopter carries water to drop during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
23 / 34
Women mourn during the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Women mourn during the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Women mourn during the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
24 / 34
Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
25 / 34
Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Henry Romero
26 / 34
Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
27 / 34
Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
28 / 34
A woman wearing protective face mask walks while shopping in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman wearing protective face mask walks while shopping in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A woman wearing protective face mask walks while shopping in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
29 / 34
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
30 / 34
Residents line up to receive a vaccine against coronavirus at a vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan1. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Residents line up to receive a vaccine against coronavirus at a vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan1. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Residents line up to receive a vaccine against coronavirus at a vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan1. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
31 / 34
People fill the street at a march for children after the discovery of hundreds of graves of indigenous children at residential schools across the country in Chemainus, British Columbia, Canada.  REUTERS/Kevin Light

People fill the street at a march for children after the discovery of hundreds of graves of indigenous children at residential schools across the country in Chemainus, British Columbia, Canada.  REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
People fill the street at a march for children after the discovery of hundreds of graves of indigenous children at residential schools across the country in Chemainus, British Columbia, Canada.  REUTERS/Kevin Light
32 / 34
Undertakers from Hock Thai Funeral prepare to cremate the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Klang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Undertakers from Hock Thai Funeral prepare to cremate the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Klang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Undertakers from Hock Thai Funeral prepare to cremate the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Klang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
33 / 34
Patients wait in line to get a swab test at a COVID-19 mobile testing site hosted by the Manatee County Florida Department of Health in Palmetto, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Patients wait in line to get a swab test at a COVID-19 mobile testing site hosted by the Manatee County Florida Department of Health in Palmetto, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Patients wait in line to get a swab test at a COVID-19 mobile testing site hosted by the Manatee County Florida Department of Health in Palmetto, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
