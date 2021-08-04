Top Photos of the Day
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mikel Merino of Spain and Maya Yoshida of Japan react after a penalty that was later overruled by VAR during their semifinal soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A view of the site where Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, was found dead in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, looks on as she boards a flight to Vienna at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, after almost a year since the blast, Lebanon. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), talks with Kamala Lyles, 20, during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the expiration of the federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Captain Kadir Bayir sails as the night sky turns orange while Turkey's wildfires rage on at the shores of Cokertme village near Bodrum, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia's second largest lake which has dried up due to water diversion for regional irrigation needs and a warmer, drier climate, according to local residents and scientists, in Lake Poopo,...more
Luz Rivas watches her pigs, as the government announced the slaughter of tens of thousands of pigs after detecting outbreaks of African swine fever in pig farms across the country, in Canongo, Dajabon, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a child for nucleic acid testing following a new case of the coronavirus in Shanghai, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simone Biles of the United States congratulates Guan Chenchen of China after competing in the women's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Australian Defence Force member watches over a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club as the city experiences an extended lockdown, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
The giant panda Huan Huan and her twin cub are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. ZooParc de Beauval/via REUTERS
New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, listens to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark (not pictured) during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women,...more
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Shinagawa Station at the start of the working day amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan .REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A firefighting helicopter carries water to drop during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women mourn during the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman wearing protective face mask walks while shopping in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Residents line up to receive a vaccine against coronavirus at a vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan1. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People fill the street at a march for children after the discovery of hundreds of graves of indigenous children at residential schools across the country in Chemainus, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Undertakers from Hock Thai Funeral prepare to cremate the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Klang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Patients wait in line to get a swab test at a COVID-19 mobile testing site hosted by the Manatee County Florida Department of Health in Palmetto, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
