Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, reacts after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Isabel Messina of Annapolis, Maryland, reacts to the word she is given to spell, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sahil Langote of New Castle, Delaware spells his word, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Noah Dooley from Silver Spring, Maryland, competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Shria Halkoda of Wadsworth, Illinois, is comforted after incorrectly spelling a word, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anita Beroza of Belmont, California, tries to relax before her turn as the next speller, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jayden Lee from San Ramon, California, takes his turn in May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rebekah Zeigler, from Polo, Illinois, takes her turn, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Una VanWynsberghe of Van Wert, Ohio, reacts to the word she is given to spell, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
