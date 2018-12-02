Edition:
Top sports photos from November

Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the Champions League match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam in Athens, November 27. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans, November 18. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 9. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix, in Macau, China November 18. Mai Shangmin/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the ball to the Cleveland Browns, November 4. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
A member of the San Francisco 49ers gold rush cheerleaders kneels during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the New York Giants, November 12. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals in London, November 10. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan on crutches after collecting his gold medal in men's free skating at the ISU Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of The Game at Fenway Park in Boston, November 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Moscow's Georgi Shchennikov during the match after fans set off flares in the stands in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah runs through the pile for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, November 4. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
FC Porto's Iker Casillas looks on during their match against Lokomotiv Moscow, November 6. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Tributes left outside Leicester City's King Power stadium, after the club's owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed as it left the ground after a home match, in Leicester, November 10. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action during their doubles match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup in Lille, France, November 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala falls to the ice as he plays the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Sven Andrighetto, November 27. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts as he celebrates Manchester United's first goal against BSC Young Boys, November 27. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the Davis Cup following victory in his match against France's Lucas Pouille in Lille, France, November 25. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis at Stamford Bridge, London, November 29. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson defends as Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb catches a pass for a touchdown, November 25. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter reacts after scoring his 25,000 point in the NBA on a dunk on the final play of the game, November 21, 2018. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozovrus or Russia in action during the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A France fan reacts during the doubles match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France and Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup, November 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield scores a touchdown over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaytlin Askew, November 24. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Phil Mickelson reacts after the winner's belt didn't fit as Tiger Woods looks on after The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, November 23. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Tonga's Steve Mafi in action against Wales in Cardiff, November 17. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Runners race past a hill burned in Greece's deadliest wildfire in July, during the 36th Athens Classic Marathon, in the village of Mati, near Athens, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions, November 4. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban trips Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak, November 11. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer during his group stage match against Austria's Dominic Thiem during the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Everton's Michael Keane in action against Chelsea, November 11. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart leaps over the first row of fans in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center, November 7. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison causes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to fumble in the third quarter, November 4. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, Andre Almeida, Ljubomir Fejsa, Jardel and Jonas in action with Ajax's Dusan Tadic, November 7. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organized by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India, November 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Brighton's Mathew Ryan in action against Hove and Albion, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce raises the ball as he scores a touchdown while being tackled by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey, November 4. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the ATP Finals, November 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United, November 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge during the New York City Marathon, November 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
