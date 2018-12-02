Top sports photos from November
Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the Champions League match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam in Athens, November 27. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans, November 18. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 9. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand...more
A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the ball to the Cleveland Browns, November 4. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
A member of the San Francisco 49ers gold rush cheerleaders kneels during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the New York Giants, November 12. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals in London, November 10. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan on crutches after collecting his gold medal in men's free skating at the ISU Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of The Game at Fenway Park in Boston, November 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Moscow's Georgi Shchennikov during the match after fans set off flares in the stands in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah runs through the pile for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, November 4. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
FC Porto's Iker Casillas looks on during their match against Lokomotiv Moscow, November 6. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Tributes left outside Leicester City's King Power stadium, after the club's owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed as it left the ground after a home match, in...more
France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action during their doubles match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup in Lille, France, November 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala falls to the ice as he plays the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Sven Andrighetto, November 27. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts as he celebrates Manchester United's first goal against BSC Young Boys, November 27. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the Davis Cup following victory in his match against France's Lucas Pouille in Lille, France, November 25. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis at Stamford Bridge, London, November 29. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson defends as Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb catches a pass for a touchdown, November 25. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter reacts after scoring his 25,000 point in the NBA on a dunk on the final play of the game, November 21, 2018. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozovrus or Russia in action during the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A France fan reacts during the doubles match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France and Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup, November 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield scores a touchdown over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaytlin Askew, November 24. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Phil Mickelson reacts after the winner's belt didn't fit as Tiger Woods looks on after The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, November 23. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Tonga's Steve Mafi in action against Wales in Cardiff, November 17. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Runners race past a hill burned in Greece's deadliest wildfire in July, during the 36th Athens Classic Marathon, in the village of Mati, near Athens, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions, November 4. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban trips Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak, November 11. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Switzerland's Roger Federer during his group stage match against Austria's Dominic Thiem during the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Everton's Michael Keane in action against Chelsea, November 11. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart leaps over the first row of fans in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center, November 7. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison causes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to fumble in the third quarter, November 4. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, Andre Almeida, Ljubomir Fejsa, Jardel and Jonas in action with Ajax's Dusan Tadic, November 7. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organized by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India, November 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brighton's Mathew Ryan in action against Hove and Albion, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce raises the ball as he scores a touchdown while being tackled by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey, November 4. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the ATP Finals, November 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United, November 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge during the New York City Marathon, November 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
