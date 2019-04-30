Top sports photos of April
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson makes faces at his daughter Olivia before their playoff game against the Dallas Stars, April 20. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Teofimo Lopez and Edis Tatli in action at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 20. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins, April 5. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the China Grand Prix in Shanghai, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
Arsenal fans look on during their match against Napoli at London's Emirates Stadium, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade is doused with water from his teammates after playing his last NBA game, against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, April 10. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Internacional's Paolo Guerrero reacts during their match against Palestino during Copa Libertadores action in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Virginia Cavaliers guard De``Andre Hunter (12) and guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates after beating the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the mens Final Four, April 6. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A general view inside the stadium during the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Baylor Lady Bears players celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, April 7. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Men's winner Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line ahead of Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon, on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings, April 15. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Watfords Ben Foster in action against Fulham, April 2. REUTERS/David Klein
LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley loses the ball out of bounds against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena, April 13. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru, April 2. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Cesar Azpilicueta against Slavia Prague at London's Stamford Bridge, April 18. REUTERS/David Klein
Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Sweden, April 4. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS
Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg in Barcelona, April 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after dunking the ball in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden, April 17. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick against AS Monaco with 'Notre-Dame' on his shirt, April 21. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A general view during the men's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, April 21. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during Champions League training in Liverpool, April 8. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) in Dallas, April 6. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy, guard De'Andre Hunter and guard Ty Jerome celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 Men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
