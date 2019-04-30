Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 30, 2019 | 2:55pm EDT

Top sports photos of April

Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 35
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 35
Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson makes faces at his daughter Olivia before their playoff game against the Dallas Stars, April 20. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson makes faces at his daughter Olivia before their playoff game against the Dallas Stars, April 20. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson makes faces at his daughter Olivia before their playoff game against the Dallas Stars, April 20. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 35
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 35
Teofimo Lopez and Edis Tatli in action at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 20. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Teofimo Lopez and Edis Tatli in action at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 20. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Teofimo Lopez and Edis Tatli in action at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 20. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 35
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 35
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins, April 5. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins, April 5. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins, April 5. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 35
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the China Grand Prix in Shanghai, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the China Grand Prix in Shanghai, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the China Grand Prix in Shanghai, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 35
Arsenal fans look on during their match against Napoli at London's Emirates Stadium, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal fans look on during their match against Napoli at London's Emirates Stadium, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Arsenal fans look on during their match against Napoli at London's Emirates Stadium, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
9 / 35
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade is doused with water from his teammates after playing his last NBA game, against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, April 10. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade is doused with water from his teammates after playing his last NBA game, against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, April 10. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade is doused with water from his teammates after playing his last NBA game, against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, April 10. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 35
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
11 / 35
Internacional's Paolo Guerrero reacts during their match against Palestino during Copa Libertadores action in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Internacional's Paolo Guerrero reacts during their match against Palestino during Copa Libertadores action in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Internacional's Paolo Guerrero reacts during their match against Palestino during Copa Libertadores action in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Close
12 / 35
Virginia Cavaliers guard De``Andre Hunter (12) and guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates after beating the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the mens Final Four, April 6. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard De``Andre Hunter (12) and guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates after beating the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the mens Final Four, April 6. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard De``Andre Hunter (12) and guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates after beating the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the mens Final Four, April 6. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 35
A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
14 / 35
A general view inside the stadium during the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A general view inside the stadium during the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A general view inside the stadium during the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 35
Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
16 / 35
Baylor Lady Bears players celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, April 7. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Lady Bears players celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, April 7. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Baylor Lady Bears players celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, April 7. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 35
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
18 / 35
Men's winner Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line ahead of Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon, on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings, April 15. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Men's winner Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line ahead of Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon, on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings, April 15. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Men's winner Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line ahead of Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon, on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings, April 15. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
19 / 35
Watfords Ben Foster in action against Fulham, April 2. REUTERS/David Klein

Watfords Ben Foster in action against Fulham, April 2. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Watfords Ben Foster in action against Fulham, April 2. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
20 / 35
LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley loses the ball out of bounds against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena, April 13. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley loses the ball out of bounds against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena, April 13. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley loses the ball out of bounds against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena, April 13. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 35
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru, April 2. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru, April 2. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru, April 2. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
22 / 35
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Cesar Azpilicueta against Slavia Prague at London's Stamford Bridge, April 18. REUTERS/David Klein

Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Cesar Azpilicueta against Slavia Prague at London's Stamford Bridge, April 18. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Cesar Azpilicueta against Slavia Prague at London's Stamford Bridge, April 18. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
23 / 35
Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Sweden, April 4. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS

Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Sweden, April 4. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Sweden, April 4. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS
Close
24 / 35
Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Close
25 / 35
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
26 / 35
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg in Barcelona, April 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg in Barcelona, April 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg in Barcelona, April 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
27 / 35
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after dunking the ball in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden, April 17. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after dunking the ball in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden, April 17. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after dunking the ball in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden, April 17. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 35
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick against AS Monaco with 'Notre-Dame' on his shirt, April 21. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick against AS Monaco with 'Notre-Dame' on his shirt, April 21. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick against AS Monaco with 'Notre-Dame' on his shirt, April 21. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 35
A general view during the men's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A general view during the men's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
A general view during the men's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
30 / 35
Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, April 21. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, April 21. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, April 21. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
31 / 35
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during Champions League training in Liverpool, April 8. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during Champions League training in Liverpool, April 8. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during Champions League training in Liverpool, April 8. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
32 / 35
Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) in Dallas, April 6. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) in Dallas, April 6. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) in Dallas, April 6. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Close
33 / 35
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy, guard De'Andre Hunter and guard Ty Jerome celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 Men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy, guard De'Andre Hunter and guard Ty Jerome celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 Men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy, guard De'Andre Hunter and guard Ty Jerome celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 Men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
34 / 35
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro

Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against...

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro

Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro and violence broke out at anti-government protests as...

2:10pm EDT
Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...

7:10am EDT
Emperor Akihito through the years

Emperor Akihito through the years

A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.

Apr 29 2019
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Apr 29 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.

'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

Calling themselves the Gaza skate team, a group of about 20 youth holds weekly training sessions overseen by two coaches, who watch videos on the internet to improve their skills.

Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro

Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro and violence broke out at anti-government protests as the country hit a new crisis point after years of political and economic chaos.

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman.

Emperor Akihito through the years

Emperor Akihito through the years

A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.

Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger

Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger

Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in Pakistan by storm for his uncanny resemblance to actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones."

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast