Top sports photos of August
Jenny Mensing of Germany warms up at the European Championships in Glasgow. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix, August 26. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Athletes compete in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles at the European Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Team Israel competes in the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the European Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amirhossein Azari of Iran and Nithipol Sawathavorn of Thailand in action during men's basketball 3x3 at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko in action against AFC Wimbledon. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Siobhan-Marie of Britain competes in the 100m breaststroke final at the European Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the 5000m final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Barcelona's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Spanish Super Cup with team mates. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Chen Aisen and Yang Hao of China during the 10m synchronized diving at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Ayumi Uekusa of Japan in action with Gao Mengmeng of China during the women's +68kg final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Mark...more
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis in action against Burnley. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cho Hyo Chul of South Korea wrestles with Xiao Di of China during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Maryna Bekh of Ukraine competes in the long jump final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo leaves after a practice session ahead of their fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki reacts after being hit by a pitch from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Singapore and Hong Kong celebrate during the 4x100m medley relay at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea during the individual sabre semifinals at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta
AEK Athens fans with flares before their match against Celtic in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea in action with Sera Azuma of Japan during the women's individual fencing at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
An athlete from Indonesia competes during the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Athletes in action during the 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Corinthians fans cheer their team during their match against Chile's Colo Colo in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Athletes pose after the decathlon 1500m event at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and...more
Sam Mikaluk competes on the parallel bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
