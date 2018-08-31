Edition:
Top sports photos of August

Jenny Mensing of Germany warms up at the European Championships in Glasgow. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix, August 26. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Athletes compete in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles at the European Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Team Israel competes in the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the European Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Amirhossein Azari of Iran and Nithipol Sawathavorn of Thailand in action during men's basketball 3x3 at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko in action against AFC Wimbledon. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Siobhan-Marie of Britain competes in the 100m breaststroke final at the European Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the 5000m final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Barcelona's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Spanish Super Cup with team mates. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Chen Aisen and Yang Hao of China during the 10m synchronized diving at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Ayumi Uekusa of Japan in action with Gao Mengmeng of China during the women's +68kg final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis in action against Burnley. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Cho Hyo Chul of South Korea wrestles with Xiao Di of China during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Maryna Bekh of Ukraine competes in the long jump final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo leaves after a practice session ahead of their fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki reacts after being hit by a pitch from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Singapore and Hong Kong celebrate during the 4x100m medley relay at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea during the individual sabre semifinals at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
AEK Athens fans with flares before their match against Celtic in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea in action with Sera Azuma of Japan during the women's individual fencing at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
An athlete from Indonesia competes during the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Athletes in action during the 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Corinthians fans cheer their team during their match against Chile's Colo Colo in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Athletes pose after the decathlon 1500m event at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and Switzerland to France) in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and Switzerland to France) in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Sam Mikaluk competes on the parallel bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
