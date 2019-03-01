Top sports photos of February
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates following the final race of her career, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the...more
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, February 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Austria's Marco Schwarz and Italy's Simon Maurberger in action during the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A pitch invader approaches Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during their match against U.S. Sassuolo in Regio Emilia, Italy, February 10. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson reacts after falling during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium, February 20. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) spends time playing with son Charley, two years old, and daughter Cali, four years old, during Spring Training in Phoenix, Arizona, February 24. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The game is stopped for a bat flying through the arena as the Indiana Pacers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, February 7. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron reacts after a challenge from Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith which led to a red card, February 23. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his first round match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Dubai Tennis Championships, February 25. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center, February 16. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Australia in action during the women's team pursuit final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria in action during the men's long jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham, Britain, February 16. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Lee Selby in action with Omar Douglas Action at the O2 Arena in London, February 23. Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Germany's Markus Eisenbichler trains at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria, February 26. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Inter Milan's Radja Nainggolan reacts during their match against Fiorentina in Florence, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Second-placed Sweden's Frida Karlsson, winner Norway's Theresa Johaug and third-placed Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after the women's 10km classical at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria, February 26. ...more
Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney in action with Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko at Wembley Stadium, February 13. REUTERS/David Klein
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) and Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) battle for the puck in Anaheim, California, February 27. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Switzerland's Daniel Yule falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine WorldSki Championships in Are, Sweden, February 17. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Trey Millinax plays his ball from the mud off the 9th fairway during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, February 28. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Burnley's Peter Crouch in action against Newcastle United in Newcastle, Britain, February 26. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
A general view during the final between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Dubai Tennis Championships, February 23. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis walks off the court following a 109-107 loss against the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, February 4. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic after finishing the women's alpine combined at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 8. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action with Barcelona's Nelson Semedo and Arthur at Camp Nou, February 6. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in action during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain, February 18. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sprinklers turn on during the match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Britain, February 23. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up six fingers during a victory parade after the Patriots won their sixth title by winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
