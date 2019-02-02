Top sports photos of January
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended or New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game, January 20. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open, January 23. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during the Dakar Rally, January 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 14. ...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the championship trophy after winning his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, January 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
New England Patriots center David Andrews lifts quarterback Tom Brady after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, January 13. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Finland's Antti Aalto in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria, January 6. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, January 23. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after losing the match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open, January 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after losing the match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open, January 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain, January 22. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Japan's Naomi Osaka trains at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 10. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar in action with Girona's Marc Muniesa, January 9. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Manchester City's Kyle Walker during their match against Burton Albion, January 9. REUTERS/Phil Noble
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act during the Dakar Rally, in Lima, Peru, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
England's Ben Foakes and Ben Stokes celebrate the wicket of West Indies' John Campbell at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Canada's Milos Raonic serves to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, January 21. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie and Florida Panthers center Micheal Haley collide during their game, January 11. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after the Rockets defeated the New York Knicks 114-110 at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 23. Harden scored 61 points during the game. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 25. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his smashed racket during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open, January 21. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zamalek's Mahmoud Alaa reacts to a match official during their game against Pyramids FC in Cairo, January 24. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in San Diego, California, January 24. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon in action with Manchester United's Phil Jones, January 2. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Denmark celebrate winning the Handball World Championship after defeating Norway in the final. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A banner is displayed for former Nantes player Emiliano Sala as Nantes plays Saint-Etienne, January 30. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Birds on the court during a break at the Australian Open, January 27. REUTERS/Aly Song
England's Joe Root during play at the Kensington Oval Barbados, January 21. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Leganes with Jordi Alba, January 20. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A rider crosses sand dunes during Stage 5 (Truck/Car) from Tacna to Arequipa, of the Dakar Rally in Peru, January 11. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
PGA golfer Justin Thomas sprays on sun screen on the first hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, January 11. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma in action with Everton's Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma, January 13. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Germany's Markus Eisenbichler in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, January 1. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Fulham, January 1. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy after winning her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open, January 26. REUTERS/Edgar Su
