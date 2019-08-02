Top sports photos of July
Poland's Piotr Lisek celebrates during the men's pole vault during the Diamond League in Monaco, July 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and team mates celebrate winning the women's World Cup with the trophy after defeating the Netherlands in the final, in Lyon, France, July 7. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Diana Isabel Pineda Zuleta and Sebastian Villa Castaneda of Colombia compete in the mixed 3m synchro springboard final at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 20. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug trophy after winning The British Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, July 21. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe during the Tour de France in Paris, July 28. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 28. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
China's Xie Wenjun falls over after winning the men's 110m hurdle race at the Diamond League London Anniversary Games in London, July 21. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
The reflection on the trophy of Serbia's Novak Djokovic kissing it as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Switzerland's Roger Federer in London, July 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Minnesota Twins third baseman Luis Arraez slides home against the New York Yankees at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 24. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Amanda Nunes lands a kick to the face of Holly Holm at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, July 6. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Algeria's Yacine Brahimi and team mates celebrate in front of their fans after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, July 19. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Filipino boxing fans react as they watch the WBA Welterweight match between Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman of the U.S. in a live public viewing in Marikina, Philippines, July 21. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
England's Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett celebrate winning the World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup Final in London, July 14. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado reacts after being called out on strikes against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park in San Diego, July 26. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Serena Williams of the U.S. in London, July 13. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Paddlers take part in the Fontanka-SUP stand up paddle boarding festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 20. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Team Japan competes in the women's team free combination preliminary at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 18. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete in the women's duet free preliminary at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 16. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Liam Williams knocks down Karim Achour in the WBC Silver Middleweight Title match at London's O2 Arena, July 13. Action Images/Adam Holt
Tiger Woods of the U.S. during the first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, July 18. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Gremio's Pepe scores their first goal against Vasco da Gama in their Brasileiro Championship match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 13. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Megan Rapinoe with the trophy during the U.S. women's national team's World Cup victory parade in New York, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The design of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals are unveiled during the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the summer games at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during the Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand in Chester-Le-Street, Britain, July 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to...
How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate
The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates laid bare sharp ideological divides as 20 White House hopefuls wrestled with a central question:...
MORE IN PICTURES
More than 500 teeth removed from boy's mouth in India
Doctors removed 526 tooth-like structures from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy complaining of pain and swelling in Chennai, India, after they found a large lesion with multiple hard structures in the right side of his jaw.
Kitty couture at New York cat fashion show
Fashionable felines own the catwalk at the Algonquin Hotel's annual cat fashion show in Manhattan.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Sao Paulo's only female jockey
Jeane Alves, the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was one of the two women riding in the Brazil Grand Prix last year.
How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate
The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates laid bare sharp ideological divides as 20 White House hopefuls wrestled with a central question: Between centrist and progressive agendas, what is the best way to defeat Republican President Donald Trump next year?
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Detroit debates
The second half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.
Boris Johnson's first week as British PM
Images from Boris Johnson's first week as British Prime Minister.