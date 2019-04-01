Top sports photos of March
King's Odyssey ridden by Adam Wedge falls during the 4.10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in Britain, March 14. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ajax's Lasse Schone scores their fourth goal against Real Madrid, March 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera
France's Matthieu Bailet trains for the men's downhill at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra, March 11. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson grabs a rebound against Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward and forward Kenny Goins during the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Participants take part in the Mud Run event in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 29. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Crews gather at the start of the Head of the River Race, an annual rowing race dating back to 1926 where several hundred British and international rowing crews compete to be the fastest over a 4.25 mile course along the River Thames in London, March...more
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Florida, March 15. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh yells during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic in Miami, March 26. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates winning the men's giant slalom with second placed Rasmus Windingstad of Norway and third placed Marco Odermatt of Switzerland at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 9. ...more
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 10. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Stade Rennes fans with flares during their match against Arsenal, March 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The start of the long distance cross country ski competition Vasaloppet in Salen, Sweden, March 3. TT News Agency/Ulf Palm via REUTERS
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action before scoring their third goal against Real Betis in Seville, March 17. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval breaks his bat against the Oakland Athletics, March 26. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Belarus' Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova in action during the Long Jump Women qualifying at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 2. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Auburn Tigers guard Samir Doughty is covered in confetti following the championship game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers in the SEC conference tournament, in Nashville. Auburn won 84-64. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Huddersfield Town fans react after their match against Crystal Palace as they are relegated from the Premier League, March 30. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Spain's Ana Peleteiro reacts during Triple Jump Women Final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with a damaged car during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, March 31. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Tiger Woods exits the 16th hole during the third round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club in Texas, March 29. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts, March 10. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus Ng in action during his quarter final match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 8. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoves Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic from behind, March 7. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates winning the men's race at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, March 30. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Wales celebrate winning the Six Nations Championship after their match against Ireland, in Cardiff, March 16. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action against Celta Vigo, March 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 10. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Stade Rennes fans let off flares during their match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, March 14. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
A general view during the Meydan Dubai Kahayla Classic at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, March 30. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An injured Al Ahly fan walks from away the stands before the match against JS Saoura at Borg El Arab Stadium, in Alexandria, Egypt, March 16. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Al Ahly's Ayman Ashraf in action with El Zamalek's Youssef Obama in Alexandria, Egypt, March 30. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Runners at the start of the Tokyo Marathon, March 3. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray, March 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Finland's Leevi Mutru in action at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
