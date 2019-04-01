Edition:
Top sports photos of March

King's Odyssey ridden by Adam Wedge falls during the 4.10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in Britain, March 14. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Ajax's Lasse Schone scores their fourth goal against Real Madrid, March 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
France's Matthieu Bailet trains for the men's downhill at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra, March 11. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson grabs a rebound against Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward and forward Kenny Goins during the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Participants take part in the Mud Run event in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 29. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Crews gather at the start of the Head of the River Race, an annual rowing race dating back to 1926 where several hundred British and international rowing crews compete to be the fastest over a 4.25 mile course along the River Thames in London, March 30. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Florida, March 15. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh yells during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic in Miami, March 26. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates winning the men's giant slalom with second placed Rasmus Windingstad of Norway and third placed Marco Odermatt of Switzerland at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 9. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 10. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Stade Rennes fans with flares during their match against Arsenal, March 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
The start of the long distance cross country ski competition Vasaloppet in Salen, Sweden, March 3. TT News Agency/Ulf Palm via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action before scoring their third goal against Real Betis in Seville, March 17. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval breaks his bat against the Oakland Athletics, March 26. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Belarus' Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova in action during the Long Jump Women qualifying at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 2. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Auburn Tigers guard Samir Doughty is covered in confetti following the championship game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers in the SEC conference tournament, in Nashville. Auburn won 84-64. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Huddersfield Town fans react after their match against Crystal Palace as they are relegated from the Premier League, March 30. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Spain's Ana Peleteiro reacts during Triple Jump Women Final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with a damaged car during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, March 31. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Tiger Woods exits the 16th hole during the third round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club in Texas, March 29. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts, March 10. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus Ng in action during his quarter final match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 8. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoves Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic from behind, March 7. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates winning the men's race at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, March 30. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Wales celebrate winning the Six Nations Championship after their match against Ireland, in Cardiff, March 16. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action against Celta Vigo, March 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 10. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Stade Rennes fans let off flares during their match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, March 14. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A general view during the Meydan Dubai Kahayla Classic at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, March 30. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
An injured Al Ahly fan walks from away the stands before the match against JS Saoura at Borg El Arab Stadium, in Alexandria, Egypt, March 16. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Al Ahly's Ayman Ashraf in action with El Zamalek's Youssef Obama in Alexandria, Egypt, March 30. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Runners at the start of the Tokyo Marathon, March 3. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray, March 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Finland's Leevi Mutru in action at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
