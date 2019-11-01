Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 1, 2019 | 4:15pm EDT

Top sports photos of October

Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 30
Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the men's 1500 heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the men's 1500 heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the men's 1500 heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 30
Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
3 / 30
Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven to win the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven to win the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven to win the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Nick Bosa and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrate by sliding on the wet field after their final play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField in Landover, October 20. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Nick Bosa and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrate by sliding on the wet field after their final play against the Washington Redskins at...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Nick Bosa and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrate by sliding on the wet field after their final play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField in Landover, October 20. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 30
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Valladolid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, October 29. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Valladolid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, October 29. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Valladolid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, October 29. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
6 / 30
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 30
A man wearing a LeBron James jersey wraps himself with a Chinese national flag outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena before an NBA exhibition game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, China, October 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wearing a LeBron James jersey wraps himself with a Chinese national flag outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena before an NBA exhibition game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, China, October 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A man wearing a LeBron James jersey wraps himself with a Chinese national flag outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena before an NBA exhibition game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, China, October 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 30
France's Sebastien Vahaamahina hits Wales' Aaron Wainwright with his elbow during their Rugby World Cup Quarter Final in Oita, Japan, October 20. REUTERS/Edgar Su

France's Sebastien Vahaamahina hits Wales' Aaron Wainwright with his elbow during their Rugby World Cup Quarter Final in Oita, Japan, October 20. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
France's Sebastien Vahaamahina hits Wales' Aaron Wainwright with his elbow during their Rugby World Cup Quarter Final in Oita, Japan, October 20. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 30
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur in Basel, Switzerland, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur in Basel, Switzerland, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur in Basel, Switzerland, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 30
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff, October 13. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff, October 13. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff, October 13. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
11 / 30
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line after running a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line after running a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line after running a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
12 / 30
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, October 17. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, October 17. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, October 17. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 30
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 30
Manchester City's Angelino in action against Southampton during their Carabao Cup fourth round match in Manchester, October 29. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester City's Angelino in action against Southampton during their Carabao Cup fourth round match in Manchester, October 29. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Manchester City's Angelino in action against Southampton during their Carabao Cup fourth round match in Manchester, October 29. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
15 / 30
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is called out on interference after knocking the glove off of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning in game six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 29. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is called out on interference after knocking the glove off of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning in game six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 29. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is called out on interference after knocking the glove off of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning in game six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 29. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 30
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, October 10. Iranian women watched the country's national soccer team for the first time in 40 years, celebrating their long-awaited access to the national stadium. WANA via REUTERS

Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, October 10. Iranian women watched the country's national soccer team for the first time in 40 years, celebrating their long-awaited access to the...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, October 10. Iranian women watched the country's national soccer team for the first time in 40 years, celebrating their long-awaited access to the national stadium. WANA via REUTERS
Close
17 / 30
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United in Watford, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United in Watford, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United in Watford, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
18 / 30
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 30
Dynamo Dresden fans display banners and let off flares during their match against Hertha BSC in Berlin, October 30. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Dynamo Dresden fans display banners and let off flares during their match against Hertha BSC in Berlin, October 30. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Dynamo Dresden fans display banners and let off flares during their match against Hertha BSC in Berlin, October 30. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
20 / 30
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Close
21 / 30
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
22 / 30
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
23 / 30
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan scored their first goal against France at their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France, October 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan scored their first goal against France at their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France, October 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan scored their first goal against France at their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France, October 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
24 / 30
Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 23. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 23. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 30
Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk celebrates winning silver in the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk celebrates winning silver in the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk celebrates winning silver in the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
26 / 30
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 30
China's Xijing Tang in action on the floor apparatus during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

China's Xijing Tang in action on the floor apparatus during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
China's Xijing Tang in action on the floor apparatus during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
28 / 30
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts after sustaining an injury as Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay scored their first goal in Brighton, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts after sustaining an injury as Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay scored their first goal in Brighton, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts after sustaining an injury as Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay scored their first goal in Brighton, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
29 / 30
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin reacts after a missed chance against Standard Liege during their Europa League match at Emirates Stadium in London, October 3. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin reacts after a missed chance against Standard Liege during their Europa League match at Emirates Stadium in London, October 3. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin reacts after a missed chance against Standard Liege during their Europa League match at Emirates Stadium in London, October 3. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since...

Next Slideshows

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass...

3:50pm EDT
When the Berlin Wall fell

When the Berlin Wall fell

The scene in Berlin 30 years ago.

2:40pm EDT
California burning

California burning

Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.

12:45pm EDT
Revelers around the world dress up for Halloween

Revelers around the world dress up for Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights for Halloween.

12:40pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.

When the Berlin Wall fell

When the Berlin Wall fell

The scene in Berlin 30 years ago.

California burning

California burning

Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.

Revelers around the world dress up for Halloween

Revelers around the world dress up for Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights for Halloween.

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast