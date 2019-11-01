Top sports photos of October
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the men's 1500 heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven to win the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Nick Bosa and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrate by sliding on the wet field after their final play against the Washington Redskins at...more
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Valladolid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, October 29. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man wearing a LeBron James jersey wraps himself with a Chinese national flag outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena before an NBA exhibition game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, China, October 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
France's Sebastien Vahaamahina hits Wales' Aaron Wainwright with his elbow during their Rugby World Cup Quarter Final in Oita, Japan, October 20. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur in Basel, Switzerland, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff, October 13. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line after running a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, October 17. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Manchester City's Angelino in action against Southampton during their Carabao Cup fourth round match in Manchester, October 29. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is called out on interference after knocking the glove off of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning in game six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, October 29. ...more
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, October 10. Iranian women watched the country's national soccer team for the first time in 40 years, celebrating their long-awaited access to the...more
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United in Watford, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Dynamo Dresden fans display banners and let off flares during their match against Hertha BSC in Berlin, October 30. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan scored their first goal against France at their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France, October 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in...more
Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk celebrates winning silver in the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, October 6. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
China's Xijing Tang in action on the floor apparatus during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts after sustaining an injury as Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay scored their first goal in Brighton, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin reacts after a missed chance against Standard Liege during their Europa League match at Emirates Stadium in London, October 3. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Next Slideshows
Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam
Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass...
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam
Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.