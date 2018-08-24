Tops at the tango
Juan Pablo Bulich and Rocio Garcia Liendo, representing the city of Buenos Aires, perform during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina, representing Moscow, Russia, dance in front of the other finalists after they won the Tango World Championship stage style. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina, representing Moscow, Russia, react as they win the Tango World Championship stage style. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Valentin Arias Delgado and Diana Franco Durango, representing the city of Manizales, Colombia, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dancers Juan Francisco Segui and Maira Daiana Sanchez, from Argentina, stretch backstage before the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Hernan Raigosa and Yaisuri Salamanca, representing the city of Cali, Colombia, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Juan Francisco Segui and Maira Daiana Sanchez, representing the city of Avellaneda, Argentina, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Leonardo Atuel Pankow and Cecilia Vicencio, representing the city of Moron, Argentina, dance during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dancers get ready backstage before the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Angel Casal and Yanina Muzyka, representing the city of Avellaneda, Argentina, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Juan Cabral and Anastasia Makarova, representing the city of Buenos Aires, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dmitrii Kuznetsov and Olga Nikolaeva, representing Moscow, Russia, dance during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Edwin Espinosa and Alexa Yepes Arboleda, representing the city of Medellin, Colombia, dance during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dancers applaud as they get ready backstage before the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina, representing Moscow, Russia, dance during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina, representing Moscow, Russia, react as they win the Tango World Championship stage style. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Dancers get ready backstage before the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Simone Facchini and Gioia Abballe, representing the city of Sora, Italy, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Manson Gerasimov of Russia and Agustina Piaggio of Argentina, representing the city of Rio Grande, Argentina, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Simone Facchini and Gioia Abballe, representing the city of Sora, Italy, perform during the Stage style final round. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
