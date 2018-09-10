Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 10, 2018 | 12:15pm EDT

Torchlight march in North Korea

Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 12
Participants ride with a portrait of Kim Il Sung during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants ride with a portrait of Kim Il Sung during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants ride with a portrait of Kim Il Sung during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 12
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 12
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Participants shout slogans as they carry torches during a torchlight procession during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Russians protest pension changes

Russians protest pension changes

Next Slideshows

Russians protest pension changes

Russians protest pension changes

Russian police detained more than 800 people protesting against planned increases to the pension age, a rights group said, disrupting demonstrations held in...

11:45am EDT
North Korea relaunches 'Mass Games'

North Korea relaunches 'Mass Games'

With a formation of glowing drones, lasers and stadium-sized gymnastics shows, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un relaunches the "Mass Games".

9:55am EDT
Osaka wins U.S. Open after Serena meltdown

Osaka wins U.S. Open after Serena meltdown

Naomi Osaka became Japan's first ever Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final, with the...

7:40am EDT
North Korea marks 70th anniversary

North Korea marks 70th anniversary

With no long-range missiles on display, North Korea stages a military parade focused on conventional arms, peace and economic development, to mark the 70th...

Sep 09 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Retro racing

Retro racing

Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.

Russians protest pension changes

Russians protest pension changes

Russian police detained more than 800 people protesting against planned increases to the pension age, a rights group said, disrupting demonstrations held in more than 80 towns and cities against an unpopular change that has hurt President Vladimir Putin's approval rating.

North Korea relaunches 'Mass Games'

North Korea relaunches 'Mass Games'

With a formation of glowing drones, lasers and stadium-sized gymnastics shows, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un relaunches the "Mass Games".

Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic dismissed Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to win the U.S. Open and earn back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

Osaka wins U.S. Open after Serena meltdown

Osaka wins U.S. Open after Serena meltdown

Naomi Osaka became Japan's first ever Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final, with the American suffering a meltdown after being handed a game penalty.

North Korea marks 70th anniversary

North Korea marks 70th anniversary

With no long-range missiles on display, North Korea stages a military parade focused on conventional arms, peace and economic development, to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast