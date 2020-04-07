Torn between duty and fear, an Italian doctor fights coronavirus

A protective mask hangs from a toy castle on a shelf at the home of Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena in Pisa, Italy, March 31, 2020. Bartalena doesn't feel like a hero - although she appreciates why Italians have put her and her colleagues on that pedestal - and she is not afraid to say that she is, well, afraid. Each time she enters the coronavirus ward, which is sealed off from the rest of the hospital, she asks herself: "Why am I doing this?" The quick answer is "certainly not for the money," she said in a video about their home life made for Reuters by her husband Lorenzo Marianelli. "I do it for the patients because they have no choice. I do it only for them and also for all my other colleagues ... We are not heroes and we are afraid too," she said. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

