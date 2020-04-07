Torn between duty and fear, an Italian doctor fights coronavirus
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31...more
A protective mask hangs from a toy castle on a shelf at the home of Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena in Pisa, Italy, March 31, 2020. Bartalena doesn't feel like a hero - although she appreciates why Italians have put her and her colleagues on that...more
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena poses for a photograph wearing a protective mask in her family home in Pisa, Italy, April 1, 2020. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Cecilia Bartalena sits at home with her four-year-old daughter Petra Marianelli and cat Sagoma as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, March 31, 2020. Bartalena says the fear travels home with her to the...more
Cecilia Bartalena eats a light breakfast ahead of a long day at work in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, April 2, 2020. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, takes a selfie as she eats a meal at home in a separate area to her husband Lorenzo Marianelli, 37, and daughter Petra, 4, in Pisa, Italy, April 1, 2020. The fear that she might infect someone else despite...more
Cecilia Bartalena embraces her daughter Petra Marianelli, after she returned home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, Italy, March 31, 2020. Bartalena said she is nostalgic for the days when being a doctor meant...more
Cecilia Bartalena rests at home after returning from work in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, Italy, April 2, 2020. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Cecilia Bartalena sits on the bed in her four-year-old daughter Petra Marianelli's bedroom, where she now sleeps on her own, separately to her daughter and husband Lorenzo Marianelli, 37, in Pisa, Italy, April 1, 2020. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Cecilia Bartalena wearing a protective mask hugs her ter Petra Marianelli after she returns home from a long shift looking after patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, Italy,...more
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, holds a bottle of hand sanitizer as she stands with a colleague ahead of a shift looking after patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in Pisa,...more
Cecilia Bartalena, 35, takes off a protective mask as she returns home from work in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, Italy, April 2, 2020. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Cecilia Bartalena poses for a photograph wearing full protective gear ahead of entering a ward to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Cisanello hospital, in Pisa, Italy, April 2, 2020. "We stay inside for about six...more
