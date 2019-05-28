Edition:
Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio

A car is covered with debris that was ripped from an apartments building after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Pam Carter-Everhart picks up a rug in what was a child care room in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A car is seen under a collapsed beam of the garage after a tornado touched down in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A woman walks down the street carrying her child in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A man walks through the scattered debri outside his apartment building in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A child's toy car sits among debris from a tornado that touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A street sign is bent over after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A woman leaves her apartment with a small child the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Deletha Shepard looks at what is left of her house in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A car and truck sit under a fallen tree the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A family leaves their apartment complex in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A woman takes a photo of a fallen tree outside of her apartment building in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A car sits damaged when the garage it was parked in collapsed after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A man looks at a collapsed garage with his car under in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A family carries their belongings as they leave their apartment complex in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Deletha Shepard takes a photo of her house in the morning after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A man turns his car around due to the street being blocked by a fallen tree as neighbors look at, after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A man stands in front of his apartment after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A damaged apartment is shown after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A fallen tree lays in the grass in front of heavily damaged apartment buildings after a tornado touched down overnight in Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

