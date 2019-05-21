Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma
A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma. U.S. southern plains states face more tornadoes, hail and heavy rain after at least 19 twisters tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, but the storm system was not as severe as originally...more
A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma, May 20. Lorraine Matti via REUTERS
The silhouette of a tornado appears during a lightning strike in Haskell, Oklahoma, May 20. Matthew Harden via REUTERS
A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma, May 20. Clint Lively via REUTERS
A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma, May 20. Lorraine Matti via REUTERS
Stormy weather is seen in Grove, Oklahoma, May 20. Hailey Fracek /via REUTERS
