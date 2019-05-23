Tornadoes touch down in Missouri
A transformer lays fallen on top of a home on Union Street following a tornado touchdown overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
A damaged car sits parked on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
Firefighters and city building division employees check for damages and injuries on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
A snapped telephone pole lies on the ground on Union Street in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
A damaged car is parked on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
A FEMA employee surveys damage on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
Eric McGeorge looks at the damage to his backyard on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
A member of the Jefferson City Fire Department checks houses for people on Woodland Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
Eric McGeorge takes his vacuum off his neighbor's lawn on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
A firefighter and FEMA employee survey damage on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
A damaged car sits parked on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
Eric McGeorge and Rachael Mattox collect their belongings off of their neighbors' properties on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
Gwen McGeorge checks in with her next door neighbor on Woodland Avenue in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
Damage is seen on a street after a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri. Tyler Thompson/via REUTERS
A damaged sign is seen after a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri. Jared Sheneman/via REUTERS
Fallen trees and debris are seen in a street after a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri. Jared Sheneman/via REUTERS
