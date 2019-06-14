Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 14, 2019 | 8:15am EDT

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Final. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in Toronto. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Drake reacts in the Jurassic Park fan zone during Game 6. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Fans celebrate after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in Toronto. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in Toronto. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate at the Jurassic Park watch party. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in Toronto. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in Toronto. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in Toronto. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Raptors fans celebrate at the Jurassic Park watch party. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate at the Jurassic Park watch party. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate at the Jurassic Park watch party. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Fans celebrate in Toronto. REUTERS/Andrew Ryan

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate at the Jurassic Park watch party. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
