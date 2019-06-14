Toronto Raptors win first NBA title
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 13, 2019. The Raptors delivered...more
Kawhi Leonard (2) lifts up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Kawhi Leonard (2) and Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The Toronto Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Kawhi Leonard (2) and Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30). Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate at Oracle Arena. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) celebrates. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia (right) celebrates with former Raptors player Vince Carter at Oracle Arena. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O"Brien Trophy. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Raptors celebrate. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) and Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrate. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Drake reacts in the Jurassic Park fan zone in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Fans react as they watch Game 6 on a large screen in a fan zone in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) and forward Draymond Green (23). Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts during the second half. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) during the fourth quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes up for a shot while Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts to draw a charge during the first half. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14). Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after an injury during the third quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) lays on the court after being fouled by Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14). Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) is assisted off the court during the second half. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) battle for the rebound during the second half. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) grabs a rebound against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Marietta Villostas and her son Max react as they watch with a pair of dinosaur mascots on a large screen in a fan zone in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Toronto Raptor fan Jogie Musni reacts as he watches on a large screen in a fan zone in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
