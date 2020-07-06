Edition:
Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

A couple looks around at the site of their parents' house which was damaged by torrential rain in Kuma town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
A car is pictured after torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
An aerial view shows flooded Kuma River caused by heavy rain at a residential area in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Rescue workers search for missing people at a landslide site caused by torrential rain in Tsunagi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the words "Rice, Water, SOS" spelled out on the ground in the flood-ravaged Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 5. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
Police officers search for residents stuck in a flooded area caused by a heavy rain along Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Rising water caused by a heavy rain is seen along Kuma river in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Rescue workers search for missing people at a landslide site caused by torrential rain in Tsunagi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
A rescue worker helps local residents at a flooded area caused by a heavy rain along Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Japanese Self-Defence Force soldiers carry rescured person using a stretcher at a flooding site caused by a heavy rain in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 5. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Local residents practice social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as they rest in the evacuation center for the affected by the flooded area caused by heavy rain along Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Local residents practice social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as they rest in the evacuation center for the affected by the flooded area caused by heavy rain along Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Police officers search for missing people at a landslide site caused by a heavy rain in Tsunagi town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 5. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Rescue workers search for missing people at a landslide site caused by torrential rain in Tsunagi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
People watch the swollen Kuma River after torrential rain in Kuma town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
A person walks in a flooded street near a railway station in Saga, Saga Prefecture, Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
An aerial view shows flooded Kuma River caused by a heavy rain at a residential area in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An evacuee is helped by rescue workers as she moves from a shelter to another shelter in Kuma town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
People rest at a temporary evacuation center in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, after torrential rain, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
