Wed Jul 8, 2020

Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu since Saturday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A man looks for his belongings at his damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A man tries to open the door of a damaged car lifted by floodwaters caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A man carries his belongings from his damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A man pushes a damaged motorbike after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A worker clears debris from a damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Workers check a damaged road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A man walks next to a bus seen off the ground after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
People clean up a damaged building after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A toy soldier figure is seen amid debris at a damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A broken bridge is seen in the back, as an overturned vehicle and a partially submerged bus are pictured in floodwaters caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A view shows a damaged road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Workers clear up debris and mud in front of a hotel after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Debris is cleared from a house as an overturned car is seen after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
An excavator clears up debris next to a damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) personnel check on damaged sites after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
People clear debris from damaged shops after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A man opens the door of a damaged car seen tilted after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
People clean up as they clear debris after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Next Slideshows

