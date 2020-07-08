Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the...more
A man looks for his belongings at his damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man tries to open the door of a damaged car lifted by floodwaters caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man carries his belongings from his damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man pushes a damaged motorbike after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker clears debris from a damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers check a damaged road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man walks next to a bus seen off the ground after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People clean up a damaged building after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A toy soldier figure is seen amid debris at a damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A broken bridge is seen in the back, as an overturned vehicle and a partially submerged bus are pictured in floodwaters caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A view shows a damaged road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers clear up debris and mud in front of a hotel after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Debris is cleared from a house as an overturned car is seen after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An excavator clears up debris next to a damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) personnel check on damaged sites after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People clear debris from damaged shops after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man opens the door of a damaged car seen tilted after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People clean up as they clear debris after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
