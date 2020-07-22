Torrential rains flood China
Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province, China July 21, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
An aerial view shows the flooded Gu town following heavy rainfall in the region, in Luan, Anhui province, China July 20, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) evacuate residents stranded by floodwaters with a boat in Luan, Anhui province, China July 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River discharges water to lower the water level in the reservoir following heavy rainfall and floods in a few regions, in Yichang, Hubei province, China July 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Buildings and farmlands are seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Poyang county of Jiangxi province, China July 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A paramilitary police officer evacuates a resident while he wades through floodwaters following a heavy rainfall in Wanzhou of Chongqing, China July 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) work on strengthening the Nankang dike after a red flood alert was declared at the Poyang Lake, in Lushan city of Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China July 14, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Residents stranded by floodwaters line up to get on a boat to evacuate the flood-hit village in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China July 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Paramilitary police officers evacuate residents from a flood-hit village with a boat in Yongxiu county of Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China July 14, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
People wade through floodwaters as they move their belongings at a flooded tourist attraction near the Chao Lake in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 19, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A view of floodwaters overflown to the banks of Tai Lake following heavy rainfall in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man removes water from inside a boat near the Tai Lake, which has flooded its banks following heavy rainfall, in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Paramilitary police officers transport sandbags in a cart as they reinforce an embankment to contain flooding in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China July 15, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Residents evacuated from flood-hit areas rest inside a classroom at a primary school in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China July 15, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A building that has fallen over after flooding is seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in the region, at a village near Poyang Lake, in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China July 13, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Rescue workers evacuate with an inflatable boat students stranded by floodwaters at a school, amid heavy rainfall in Duchang county, Jiangxi province, China July 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
An aerial view shows buildings and farmlands partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Duchang county, Jiangxi province, China July 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
People swim near a pavilion partially submerged in floodwaters on the banks of the Yangtze River, following heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China July 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
People are seen on a makeshift raft in a flooded village following heavy rainfall in Huangshan, Anhui province, China July 6, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A road damaged by a landslide following heavy rainfall is seen in Chongqing's Qianjiang district, China July 4, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A vehicle travels through a flooded section of a road following heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China July 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A man rests outside a flooded shop after heavy rainfall led to flooding in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China June 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
