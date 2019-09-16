Torrential rains flood southeast Spain
An overturned damaged car is stranded on a field after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. At least six people have been killed and some 3,500 evacuated in two days of torrential rains in southeastern Spain. ...more
A man kayaks on a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
New cars are seen piled after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Garbage is seen by the river after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People kayak on a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People are helped to leave a house after it was flooded due to torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man enters his flooded home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man wades through a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People leave a house after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man rows an inflatable raft past partially submerged fire truck on flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man removes mud from his house after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People wait for evacuation by a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A damaged car is stranded on a side of a road after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
