Pictures | Mon Sep 16, 2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Torrential rains flood southeast Spain

An overturned damaged car is stranded on a field after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. At least six people have been killed and some 3,500 evacuated in two days of torrential rains in southeastern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2019
A man kayaks on a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
New cars are seen piled after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2019
New cars are seen piled after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2019
Garbage is seen by the river after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
People kayak on a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
New cars are seen piled after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2019
People are helped to leave a house after it was flooded due to torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A man enters his flooded home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A man wades through a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
People leave a house after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A man rows an inflatable raft past partially submerged fire truck on flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A man removes mud from his house after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2019
People wait for evacuation by a flooded street after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain, September 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A damaged car is stranded on a side of a road after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain, September 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2019
