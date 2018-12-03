Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter
Rosa Julia Romero, a 4-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wears her mother's shoes as she walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana,...more
Jonathan, a 1-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, gestures towards rainwater dripping from his family's tent. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A doll floats in rainwater at a shelter for migrants in Tijuana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rafael, 33, from Honduras covers himself with a plastic wrap at a temporary shelter during heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A toddler is held by his mother under a poncho during rainfall at a shelter in Tijuana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The belongings of migrants are seen at a temporary shelter following heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant girl tries to avoid flooded ground by holding on to the door of a toilet after heavy rainfall in a temporary shelter in Tijuana. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant dries his belongings at a temporary shelter following heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman and a girl board a bus to be transferred to a new temporary shelter following heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants carry a tent through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant child peeks outside her tent as her sister sweeps rainwater at a shelter in Tijuana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant jumps over water at a temporary shelter following heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman covers herself and her child from the rain as she stands in line for food donations outside of a shelter in Tijuana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants look out from their tent after heavy rainfall in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants walk through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Bassinet, a 3-year-old migrant girl from Honduras is held by her nine-year-old sister Rachel as they take cover from the rain at a shelter in Tijuana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants line up for a food distribution at a temporary shelter during heavy rainfall in Tijuana. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy covers himself with a plastic wrap to protect from rain at a temporary shelter in Tijuana. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant walks through a temporary shelter as a rainbow shines behind the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Tijuana. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
