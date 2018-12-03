Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter

Rosa Julia Romero, a 4-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wears her mother's shoes as she walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana,...more

Rosa Julia Romero, a 4-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wears her mother's shoes as she walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter on Friday after torrential rains a day earlier reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly mess. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

