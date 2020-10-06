Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2020 | 10:48am EDT

Torrential rains lash southern France

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
Close
1 / 30
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been washed away or are still blocked by debris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been washed away or are still blocked by debris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 30
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  
Close
3 / 30
Damaged cars are seen on the banks of the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Damaged cars are seen on the banks of the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Damaged cars are seen on the banks of the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 30
A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
Close
5 / 30
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 30
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 30
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  
Close
8 / 30
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 30
A damaged bridge over the Boreon river is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged bridge over the Boreon river is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A damaged bridge over the Boreon river is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 30
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 30
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 30
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 30
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 30
A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 30
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 30
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 30
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 30
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 30
A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 30
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 30
A resident looks at damaged cars in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A resident looks at damaged cars in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A resident looks at damaged cars in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 30
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
23 / 30
Residents wait for food in front of the city hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Residents wait for food in front of the city hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Residents wait for food in front of the city hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 30
Emergency workers stand in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers stand in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Emergency workers stand in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 30
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
26 / 30
A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
27 / 30
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
28 / 30
A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 30
People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election

Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzs...

Next Slideshows

Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election

Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election

Protests break out in the capital Bishkek after Sunday's disputed parliamentary election, which Western observers said had been marred by vote buying.

9:03am EDT
Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires have spread across more California's famed Napa and Sonoma wine counties.

8:24am EDT
Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

President Trump was treated for coronavirus at a military hospital before returning to the White House, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four...

8:00am EDT
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Oct 05 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

Animals blessed by priest in drive-thru ceremony

Animals blessed by priest in drive-thru ceremony

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on animals at a drive-thru pet blessing in the Philippines.

Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election

Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election

Protests break out in the capital Bishkek after Sunday's disputed parliamentary election, which Western observers said had been marred by vote buying.

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires have spread across more California's famed Napa and Sonoma wine counties.

Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

President Trump was treated for coronavirus at a military hospital before returning to the White House, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to reelect him.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

The Brazilian military provided medical care to the coronavirus-hit Guajajara tribe, Amazon's 'guardians of the forest', amid criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast