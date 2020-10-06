Torrential rains lash southern France
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes,...more
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been...more
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, October 3. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Damaged cars are seen on the banks of the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A damaged bridge over the Boreon river is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, October 3. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A resident looks at damaged cars in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Residents wait for food in front of the city hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Emergency workers stand in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
