Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
A woman carries a yellow umbrella with the Tour de France logo as the peloton passes during Stage 3 of the Tour De France, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia wins Stage 3. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bahrain-McLaren rider Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tony Martin of Germany in action in the peloton during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Bahrain-McLaren rider Mikel Landa of Spain talk in the peloton during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cofidis rider Anthony Perez of France after a crash in Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
AG2r La Mondiale riders Clement Venturini of France, Romain Bardet of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France before the start of Stage 3. Pool via REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier
Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France before the start of Stage 3. Pool via REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium during Stage 2. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
Spectators wear protective face masks during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins Stage 2 ahead of Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM rider Jens Debusschere of Belgium in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters wearing protective face masks watch Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters cheer as Team Arkea-Samsic rider Dayer Quintana of Colombia passes by during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mitchelton-Scott rider Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters wearing protective face masks cheer during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in the descent of the Col de la Colmiane during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton with UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riders line up before the start of Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporter Didi Senft aka Didi the Devil wears a protective face mask as he cheers along the road during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bahrain-McLaren rider Rafael Valls of Spain is moved away on a stretcher after a crash during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bahrain-McLaren rider Sonny Colbrelli of Italy after a crash Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland after a crash during Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Trek-Segafredo rider Niklas Eg of Denmark after a crash during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates after winning the Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
Team Jumbo-Visma riders Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Wout Van Aert of Belgium in action Stage 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Kasper Asgreen of Denmark, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland, EF Pro Cycling rider Sergio Higuita of Colombia, NTT Pro Cycling rider Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling rider Ryan Gibbons of South...more
Spectators before the start of Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
