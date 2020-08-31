Edition:
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

A woman carries a yellow umbrella with the Tour de France logo as the peloton passes during Stage 3 of the Tour De France, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia wins Stage 3. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bahrain-McLaren rider Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tony Martin of Germany in action in the peloton during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Bahrain-McLaren rider Mikel Landa of Spain talk in the peloton during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Cofidis rider Anthony Perez of France after a crash in Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

AG2r La Mondiale riders Clement Venturini of France, Romain Bardet of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France before the start of Stage 3. Pool via REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France before the start of Stage 3. Pool via REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium during Stage 2. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

Spectators wear protective face masks during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins Stage 2 ahead of Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM rider Jens Debusschere of Belgium in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Supporters wearing protective face masks watch Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Supporters cheer as Team Arkea-Samsic rider Dayer Quintana of Colombia passes by during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Mitchelton-Scott rider Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Supporters wearing protective face masks cheer during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in the descent of the Col de la Colmiane during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton with UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Riders line up before the start of Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Supporter Didi Senft aka Didi the Devil wears a protective face mask as he cheers along the road during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Bahrain-McLaren rider Rafael Valls of Spain is moved away on a stretcher after a crash during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Bahrain-McLaren rider Sonny Colbrelli of Italy after a crash Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland after a crash during Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Trek-Segafredo rider Niklas Eg of Denmark after a crash during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates after winning the Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

Team Jumbo-Visma riders Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Wout Van Aert of Belgium in action Stage 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Kasper Asgreen of Denmark, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland, EF Pro Cycling rider Sergio Higuita of Colombia, NTT Pro Cycling rider Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling rider Ryan Gibbons of South Africa before the start of Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Kasper Asgreen of Denmark, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland, EF Pro Cycling rider Sergio Higuita of Colombia, NTT Pro Cycling rider Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling rider Ryan Gibbons of South Africa before the start of Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Spectators before the start of Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

