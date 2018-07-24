Tour de France interrupted by farmers' protest
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car, July 24, 2018. A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt on Tuesday as bales of hay were thrown on to the...more
The peloton passes hay bales after a protest. The gas was used to disperse the protesters but it ended up blowing in the direction of the peloton, which led to the race being stopped at the 187 km-to-go point. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers carry a protester off the road. A Reuters picture showed a police officer spraying an isolated demonstrator with what appears to be pepper spray while she was sitting on the ground. The race continued after the brief...more
Yellow jersey holder Geraint Thomas (pictured) and world champion Peter Sagan were among the riders rinsing their eyes as the stage was stopped for 15 minutes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers remove hay bales off the road after a protest. It is not the first time that protesters have interrupted a prominent race, the most memorable incident happening in the 1984 Paris-Nice, when French great Bernard Hinault punched one of...more
Bahrain-Merida rider Heinrich Haussler of Australia cleans his eyes after being hit by a spray during a protest. The last time a Tour stage was blocked by a demonstration was in 2004. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers run after a protester. Local authorities said in a statement that an investigation into the incidents had been opened. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Drapac p/b Cannondale rider Daniel Felipe Martinez of Colombia cleans his eyes after a protest. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers chase away sheep after a protest. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bahrain-Merida rider Sonny Colbrelli of Italy cleans his eyes after a protest. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers carry a protester off the road as the peloton passes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers remove hay bales off the road after a protest. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
