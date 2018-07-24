Tour de France interrupted by farmers' protest

A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car, July 24, 2018. A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt on Tuesday as bales of hay were thrown on to the...more

A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car, July 24, 2018. A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt on Tuesday as bales of hay were thrown on to the road on the route from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon and police tear gas blew into the faces of some of the riders. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close